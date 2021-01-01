Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Raphinha enquiry

Marseille are set to make a move to sign Arturo Vidal, where he would be reunited with his former international boss Jorge Sampaoli.

Le10Sport reports that Vidal is being eased out of the first-team picture at the San Siro and is likely to be moved on at the end of the season.

Sampaoli, who replaced Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille earlier this month, knows all about Vidal's talents from his time in charge of the Chilean national team and will attempt to lure the 33-year-old to France in the summer.