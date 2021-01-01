Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Raphinha enquiry

Elche agree Piatti deal
Elche have agreed a deal to sign former Espanyol and Valencia striker Pablo Piatti.
The 31-year-old is expected to arrive on Sunday to finalise the deal.
Piatti has been a free agent since leaving MLS side Toronto FC in November.
📯 𝗙𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗷𝗲 | Pablo Piatti— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) March 6, 2021
🇦🇷 El atacante argentino refuerza la plantilla del #ElcheCF#MuchoElche 💚
Marseille linked with Vidal move
Marseille are set to make a move to sign Arturo Vidal, where he would be reunited with his former international boss Jorge Sampaoli.
Le10Sport reports that Vidal is being eased out of the first-team picture at the San Siro and is likely to be moved on at the end of the season.
Sampaoli, who replaced Andre Villas-Boas at Marseille earlier this month, knows all about Vidal's talents from his time in charge of the Chilean national team and will attempt to lure the 33-year-old to France in the summer.
Ibrahimovic set for Sweden comeback
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is poised to make a sensational return to the Sweden national team, according to Fotbolldirekt.
The 39-year-old retired from international duty in 2016 after earning 116 caps over 15 years, scoring a record 62 goals.
However, his fine form for AC Milan has persuaded him to return, with coach Janne Andersson expected to call him up for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo and a friendly match against Estonia later this month.
Man Utd to rival Atletico for Silva
Manchester United are set to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva, according to Todofichajes.
The Portugal international has scored 36 goals in 60 appearances since joining Eintracht, initially on loan, in the summer of 2019.
However, with two-and-a-half years still left on his contract Eintracht can still demand a sizebale fee, with the 25-year-old valued in the region of €40 million (£34m/$47m).
Traore out of Barca's reach
Barcelona's limited finances means they cannot afford Wolves forward Adama Traore, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Reports on Friday suggested Barca were ready to rival Manchester City for the forward, who began his career at Camp Nou.
However, the Catalan giants' finances have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning their transfer kitty is likely to be limited this summer. The presence of Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao also means they are well covered in forward positions.
Zidane insists Hazard has not suffered another injury setback
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has denied reports Eden Hazard has suffered a setback in his recovery from his latest injury.
The Belgian winger, who has been sidelined since the beginning of February with a muscle problem, has been pictured in light training outside on the grass with his team-mates, suggesting he is edging closer to a return.
However, reports in the Spanish media claimed Hazard had felt some discomfort that forced him off the training pitch - but his manager insists his recovery is on track.
Flick: Haaland move to Bayern is 'very much possible'
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has refused to rule out the prospect of Erling Haaland following in Robert Lewandowski’s footsteps by making the move from Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga champions.
Haaland’s goalscoring exploits have made him one of the most in-demand players in world football, with Bayern likely to be competing with some of the game’s biggest sides should Dortmund decide to cash-in on the Norway international.
Lewandowski famously made the move from Dortmund to Bayern in 2014 and has gone on to win a host of trophies with the Bavarian giants, with Haaland being tipped as a potential successor.
Minnesota United re-signs Alonso
Alonso has been a key player in the Loons’ success, scoring the first-ever goal at Allianz Field and captaining Minnesota through a U.S. Open Cup Final in 2019 and the club’s first Western Conference Final appearance in 2020.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) March 6, 2021
Vardy ‘irreplaceable’ at Leicester but Rodgers wants summer signings
Brendan Rodgers considers Jamie Vardy to be “irreplaceable” at Leicester, but the Foxes boss is planning on dipping into the summer transfer market for reinforcements.
Another striker could be on his wish list, but the Northern Irishman admits that he will never find another like his current No.9.
Premier League title winner Vardy remains a talismanic presence at the King Power Stadium, with there few forwards around that possess his mix of pace, energy and finishing ability.
Eagles eye Lundstram
Crystal Palace are planning a move to sign John Lundstram on a free transfer from Sheffield United, reports the Mirror.
The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks unlikely to sign fresh terms, meaning he will be able to leave as a free agent.
Burnley are believed to be among a number of Premier League clubs who have previously expressed an interest in the former Everton academy graduate.
Celtic set for Hendry windfall
Celtic are set to earn around £2 million ($2.7m) if Oostende take up the option to turn Jack Hendry's loan into a permanent deal, reports the Mirror.
The Belgian club have been impressed with Hendry this season and are considering activating a clause in his loan contract.
However, Celtic may choose to recall Hendry amid rumours Oostende only want to sign the 25-year-old in order to immediately sell him on for profit, with Wolves, Newcastle and Burnley believed to be monitoring the situation.
Dortmund's not expecting big summer deals
Haaland and Sancho are two of Borussia Dortmund’s prized assets and have been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the game.
Dortmund have the pair tied to long contracts so there is no fear of them heading out of the club on free transfers in the near future, and Watzke is not expecting eye-watering offers to be tabled.
Blues plan Rudiger with Tottenham on alert
Chelsea are planning to open talks with Antonio Rudiger over a new deal - but Tottenham are ready to pounce if they fail to reach an agreement, reports Football Insider.
Rudiger's current deal expires in 2021 and Chelsea are eager to agree an extension rather than risk losing him for free next year.
Spurs came close to signing the defender on loan last summer and have retained an interest, meaning they are primed to make an approach should contract talks break down.
PSG lead Chelsea in race for Donnarumma
Paris Saint-Germain lead Chelsea in the race for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to TMW.
The Italy international is attracting interest from across Europe as he is yet to sign a new contract at San Siro and will see his current deal expire in the summer.
Raphinha registers on Man Utd’s radar (UOL)
Red Devils mulling over raid on arch-rivals Leeds
Manchester United are the latest side to express interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha, claims UOL.
The Brazilian forward has caught the eye during his debut campaign at Elland Road, with Liverpool already seeing a summer raid for his services mooted.
Salah exploring Liverpool exit options (Eurosport)
Star forward looking to leave Anfield
Mohamed Salah is looking into options that could take him away from Liverpool, reports Eurosport.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked with the Egyptian in the past, and his represenatives are said to have been asked to explore the possibility of making a move to Spain.
Real Madrid set Bale asking price
Real Madrid will demand up to £25 million ($35m) for Gareth Bale in any summer sale, reports Defensa Central.
The Blancos are eager to get the Wales international forward off their books and will accept cut-price offers for a player currently taking in a loan spell at Tottenham.
Man City keen on Rabiot
Manchester City are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Tuttosport.
The France international midfielder has been linked with a move to England for some time, with Manchester United and Everton among his other admirers.
Ramos' Real future in his own hands
The ball is in Sergio Ramos' court with regard to his future, as the offer he has from Real Madrid expires at the end of March.
Marca claims it is a standard negotiating procedure, and that Ramos is relaxed about the situation.
There was a disconnect between player and club last year, but relations have improved and the chances of a renewal are "closer than ever."
Pozo unsure of City future
The 20-year-old has been on City’s books since 2012, but is currently on loan at FC Eindhoven and the midfielder does not know what future he has with the Premier League leaders.
"Of course I still want to succeed at Manchester City,” Pozo told Omroep Brabant. “But I don't know if that is realistic now. I don't know what my options are going to be for next season, so I can't say much about that."
Martinez left Gunners due to lack of trust
Emiliano Martinez left Arsenal for Aston Villa due to a lack of trust shown in him by the club.
Maitland-Niles didn't want to rot at Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has revealed he left Arsenal on loan for West Brom as he did not want to sit ‘rotting’ on the bench.
Bailey still in United's sights
Manchester United remain interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.
The Daily Express is claiming that the Red Devils have been in contact for some time, and cite a report from a journalist who claims talks took place in January.
Tottenham and AC Milan are also keen on a player who is “focused on his current club.”
Edouard won't leave Celtic on the cheap
Leicester’s reported £15 million bid for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is “nowhere near” the fee the Bhoys will accept.
Celtic interim boss John Kennedy is aware clubs are circling for the forward, but a source close to the player told the Herald and Times that £15m would not get him out of Glasgow.
Celtic close to Joseph deal
Celtic are “closing in” on a deal to sign Kyle Joseph from Wigan.
The Scotsman cites a report in the Mail which claims a pre-contract agreement is on the brink of being thrashed out for the 19-year-old forward.
Jorginho a 'Plan B' option for Juventus
Jorginho has emerged as a “Plan B” option for Juventus should they fail to land Manuel Locatelli.
Locatelli has emerged as the club’s primary target, but should they fail to sign the Sassuolo man, Jorginho is an alternative option.
Calciomercato claims the Serie A champions have drawn up contingency plans and could move for the Chelsea midfielder who has been on their radar for some time.
Tapsoba on United's radar
Manchester United are monitoring the progress of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.The Daily Express is claiming that the Red Devils were tipped off about the player’s talents by a “well-respected figure in Germany.”
Taylor-Hart offered Arsenal contract
Arsenal have made a contract offer to teenager Kido Taylor-Hart.
Having posted massive financial losses earlier in the week, the Gunners have been going through their outgoings with a fine-tooth comb.
A host of players are set to be moved on, but Football London claims the 18-year-old winger has been offered a first professional contract.
Bruno award to trigger additional payment
A starring role in the Manchester derby could lead to Manchester United shelling out more money to Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes.
The Portuguese has been in sensational form since making the move to Old Trafford just over a year ago.
A series of clauses were inserted in the deal, one of which was that if the midfielder scooped a personal accolade such as the Player of the Year prize it would trigger a payment to Sporting.
The Mirror claims that a big display “should put to bed the idea that he doesn't show up when the stakes are high” and that it could “prove decisive in the battle for the Player of the Year gong.”
United considering goalkeeper overhaul
Manchester United are considering the option of signing a new goalkeeper to replace David De Gea and Dean Henderson.
Henderson is looking to usurp De Gea as the club’s number one, but the Daily Record suggests the Red Devils are plotting a radical overhaul.Although not naming a potential new arrival, the outlet claims United are considering cashing in on Henderson’s current high value as a “young home-grown talent.”
Solskjaer in 'regular contact' with Haaland
Another day, another Erling Haaland transfer link - this time to Manchester United.
The Norwegian forward is being coveted by the cream of the European crop.
United have had eyes on him for some time, and have a connection as Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with the forward at Molde.
And the Daily Star is claiming that the United boss remains in “regular contact” with the Borussia Dortmund striker.
Balogun heading for Arsenal exit
Folarin Balogun could be on his way out of Arsenal in the summer.
The exciting teenager’s contract is winding down and with no new agreement in place, the Daily Star claims he could be set for a switch to Germany.
RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are said to be monitoring the forward’s situation.
Karsdorp agrees Roma extension
Rick Karsdorp has agreed to sign a contract extension at Roma.
The Dutch right-back will sign a deal that runs until 2025 with a release clause worth €80 million (£69m/$95m), Sky Sport reports.
Whitecaps in talks to sign Alexandre
Can confirm reports from Brazil. Multiple sources have told me that #VWFC are in final talks with #Botafogo to sign Caio Alexandre. Further details to follow on @Transfermarkt.— Dr. Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) March 5, 2021
Kohfeldt denies Gladbach move
Werder Bremen Florian Kohfeldt has dismissed suggestions he will join Borussia Moenchengladbach at the end of the season.
He has been touted as a potential replacement for Marco Rose, who will join Borussia Dortmund, but Kohfeldt said on Friday: "If Werder and I want that, I'll stay here until 2023.”
Bayern lead Koulibaly race
Bayern Munich are at the front of the queue to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, says Il Mattino.
The defender’s asking price has been slashed to around €45 million (£39m/$54m) and while Manchester United and Liverpool are said to want him, the German giants are eager to recruit him this summer.
Wolves cut Traore asking price and will listen to offers
Wolves are open to selling Adama Traore this summer, reports The Daily Mail.The Premier League side have cut their asking price for the winger from £70 million ($97m) and are willing to listen to offers for him, with Barcelona and Manchester City said to be interested.
Leverkusen star Tapsoba offered to Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba has been offered to Barcelona by his agent, Deco.
Sport claims the former Barcelona midfielder has approached the presidential candidates about the possibility of signing his client in the next transfer window.
Leverkusen are said to value him at around €40 million (£34m/$48m).
Juventus target Man City star Aguero (Sport Mediaset)
Argentine striker can leave for free in summer transfer window
Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to Sport Mediaset.The Argentina international’s contract will expire at the end of the season and the Serie A giants believe he will help strengthen their attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
Hasenhuttl safe at Southampton despite bad form
The Southampton board have faith in Ralph Hasenhuttl despite the club’s terrible run of results.
The Daily Mail says the club will stand by him even though they are on a run of nine games without a win and are seven points above the relegation zone.
Man Utd open to selling De Gea
Manchester United are considering selling David de Gea, The Sun claims.
Dean Henderson expects to take over as the club’s first choice goalkeeper as the Spain international could be offloaded in the next transfer window.