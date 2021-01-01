Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

Updated
Sam Allardyce West Brom 2021
Mbappe pressed on PSG future

2021-05-19T22:50:00Z

Kylian Mbappe said he was the happiest person at Paris Saint-Germain following their 2-0 win over Monaco in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, but he stopped short of committing his future to the club when asked after the match.

Ross causes Man Utd to fear mass exodus

2021-05-19T22:35:00Z

Manchester United striker Jane Ross is pushing for a move from the club not long after manager Casey Stoney stepped away, and the Red Devils now fear a wave of departures, according to the Daily Mail.

Ross, 31, is said to be receiving interest from Italy as she plans what might be the final change of scenery in her career.

Kane's lap of honour was not a farewell - Mason

2021-05-19T22:25:00Z

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason denied that Harry Kane's lap of honour after Wednesday night's loss to Aston Villa was a farewell to the club's fans. 

Earlier this week, Kane told Spurs that he wished to leave the club due to their inability to consistently compete at the highest level.

Allardyce to step down from West Brom

2021-05-19T22:00:00Z

The club confirmed the decision in an announcement Wednesday

West Brom announced via their club website that they would part ways with Sam Allardyce after the season, with the official decision handed down after a 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

The Baggies have had their relegation fate sealed and are finishing the year on a low. They haven't earned a win in any of their past five outings.