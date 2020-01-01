Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore to sign lucrative new Wolves deal

Dyche growing frustrated at Burnley
Tension is building at Burnley between manager Sean Dyche and chairman Mike Garlick, claims the Daily Mail.
With a takeover of the club still on the cards, Dyche has been left frustrated over a lack of immediate financial support with Burnley signing just one player over the summer.
Continued poor results could also pose trouble for the club's hopes of a takeover with new potential owner Alan Pace keeping a close eye on Burnley's form in coming weeks.
Huddersfield sign Vallejo
🖊️ Welcome to #htafc, Álex Vallejo!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) October 18, 2020
28-year-old midfielder @AlexVallejo6 joins the Terriers as a free agent until the end of the season, pending international clearance.
More on his arrival ⤵️https://t.co/A29NTXuclq
Phoenix part ways with Wilson
Wellington Phoenix have agreed to part ways with Brandon Wilson, the club has confirmed.
Wilson was seeking a return to Perth to be closer to family and it's currently unclear whether he's set to sign for Perth Glory.
Traore to sign lucrative new Wolves deal
The Spaniard is set to be rewarded for his fine form
Adama Traore is close to signing a new four-year deal with Wolves which would see the winger double his weekly wage, reports The Sun.
The 24-year-old has been linked with interest from Liverpool and Barcelona but now looks set to sign a new contract that will see him earn over £100,000 a week.
Aguero must show he deserves to continue at Man City - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola says everyone has to show they "deserve to continue" at Manchester City, including Sergio Aguero, with the striker's contract running out at the end of the season.
The Argentine made his first appearance in four months, after recovering from a knee injury, as City beat Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday.
City have said they remain relaxed about Aguero's contract situation and that of Guardiola, whose own deal is also set to finish at the end of the season.