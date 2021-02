While the eccentric midfielder seems happier at Old Trafford these days, he'll still draw interest from big clubs around Europe

Manchester United avoided all-out war with Paul Pogba earlier this campaign, but that doesn't mean they will be able to keep him long-term. In fact, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all said to be eyeing a splashy move for Pogba this summer if they can't secure Lyon's Houssem Aouar, according to Fabrizio Romano