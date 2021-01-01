Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Saul representatives to fly to England to arrange Man Utd or Liverpool move

Nedved confirms Juve talks with Locatelli
Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved: “We’re in talks with Sassuolo to sign Locatelli. We’re convinced we made the right bid to reach an agreement, we’re really confident to complete the deal as soon as possible”. ⚪️⚫️ #Locatelli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021
To be clear. Liverpool are NOT in the race. #LFC
Barcelona stand firm on Ilaix contract offer
Barcelona will not improve the offer extended to Ilaix Moriba to extend his contract, reports Sport.
The youngster wants a higher salary in order to renew with the club, who believe in turn the terms offered are fair.
Orlando City signs goalkeeper Grinwis
NEWS: Orlando City SC Signs Goalkeeper Adam Grinwis.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 31, 2021
Varane set to arrive in Manchester
Raphaël Varane is planning to fly to Manchester from Madrid on Monday. He’ll have to quarantine - medical and deal to be completed next week. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021
Been told Raphaël is ‘buzzing to sign as soon as possible’ his contract until June 2025 + option until 2026. #Varane
Icardi claims he's staying at PSG after Ronaldo swap deal rumour
Mauro Icardi has reaffirmed his commitment to Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours that he could be bound for Juventus in a swap deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.
A report in L'Equipe suggested that PSG would be keen to add the record-breaking striker to their ranks after three years in Italy.
But Icardi has no interest in forming part of that or any other transfer as he is happy in the French capital.
Fonseca in talks over Atlanta job
Paulo Fonseca is in advanced negotiations with Atlanta United to become the MLS club's new coach, reports the Athletic.
The Portuguese boss was previously close to taking over at Tottenham this summer before talks fell through.
Austin returns to Tottenham
NEWS: Goalkeeper Brandon Austin Returns to Tottenham Hotspur.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) July 31, 2021
Boadu agrees terms with Monaco
Myron Boadu to AS Monaco, done deal and here we go! Total agreement reached with AZ Alkmaar, medicals and paperwork during the weekend. 🇳🇱🇲🇨 #ASMonaco— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021
Personal terms agreed with his agent Raiola too. Official announcement expected soon. NO OGC Nice, Boadu joins Monaco. https://t.co/slHEk3Va5E
Man Utd to offer Shaw new deal
Manchester United are set to offer a new contract to Luke Shaw, reports the Daily Mail.
The defender enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2020-21 and was a key part of the England team that reached the Euro 2020 final this summer.
Orlando City up offer for Colon youngster Farias
Tal lo contado ayer, ante la negativa de River por Julián Alvarez, el Orlando City fue por Facundo Farías y ya elevó la oferta original: ahora se estira a 8 millones de dólares más bonus. Colón aceptaría— Hernán Castillo (@HernanSCastillo) July 31, 2021
Man Utd & Liverpool in frame as Saul's agents fly to UK (Daily Mirror)
Atletico Madrid star could be moving to Premier League
Saul Niguez's representatives are flying to the UK in an attempt to secure a move to either Manchester United or Liverpool, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils are apparently in pole position to land the 26-year-old, who has been given permission to discuss a switch away from the Liga champions.
Aston Villa reach £30m agreement to sign Bailey from Leverkusen
Aston Villa are set to sign exciting winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen after reaching a reported £30 million (€35m) agreement over a transfer with the German side.
A move to the Premier League has been mooted for some time for the 23-year-old, who has spent the last four-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga.
That move now appears to be on the verge of being completed, with only a medical needed before the deal is made official.
Millonarios' Arango set for LAFC
Millonarios FC informa que el jugador Cristian Chicho Arango continuará su carrera deportiva en @SomosLAFC. El club de la MLS ha adquirido sus derechos. ¡Los mejores deseos en este nuevo reto! ⚽️🇺🇸🏆— Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) July 31, 2021
Gauld moves to Whitecaps
One of Scotland's finest playmakers is now a Whitecap 🌊— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 31, 2021
Mama Balde joins Troyes on four-year deal from Dijon
🗣 𝗠𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗲́ dans le building !— ESTAC Troyes (@estac_officiel) July 31, 2021
L’attaquant international bissau-guinéen de 25 ans s’est engagé avec l’Estac jusqu’en 2025 ! ✍️
Bienvenue à toi Mama ! 💯
Man Utd not interested in Boateng
Manchester United are not considering a move for Jerome Boateng - and he’s not joining Hertha Berlin or PSV this summer. 🔴🇩🇪 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2021
Jerome Boateng will pick his new club in the next days. He’s not in a rush.
Pogba out, Trippier in? What's next for Man Utd
Manchester United have invested wisely with Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho being added to the squad.
But the Red Devils might not stop there as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.
Charlotte Duncker takes a look at the options in front of the Old Trafford side.
West Ham ready big Zouma bid
West Ham hope to beat Tottenham and Crystal Palace to the signing of Kurt Zouma, according to Telefoot.
Chelsea are in talks with the three teams over a deal for the centre-back and the Hammers are ready to make a big bid to ensure they get him.
Plusieurs clubs anglais discutent avec Chelsea pour Kurt Zouma : Tottenham, Crystal Palace et désormais West Ham. Les Hammers sont prêts à faire une grosse offre au défenseur français.— Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) July 31, 2021
Séville reste une option mais difficilement concrétisable. #Mercato https://t.co/CuLypS9GkZ
Arsenal make Lautaro Martinez enquiry (The Athletic)
Tottenham also eyeing Argentina star as Harry Kane replacement
Arsenal have reached out to Inter to discuss a possible move for Lautaro Martinez, says The Athletic.
The Gunners are interested in signing the Argentina international but a transfer would depend on them selling other players, with Alexandre Lacazette possibly being sacrificed.
Tottenham are also interested in the forward as they believe he could replace Harry Kane if the England star leaves this summer.
Hart to accept pay cut for Celtic move
Joe Hart is willing to accept a lower salary in order to join Celtic.
The Scottish side are the favourites to land the goalkeeper and Football Insider says he will take a pay cut to ensure the deal goes through.
Lovato joins Atalanta from Hellas Verona
⚫️ 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐎 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐀𝐓𝐎 🔵— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 31, 2021
Matteo Lovato è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atalanta! 💪🏼 Benvenuto, Matteo! 👋🏼#Lovato is a new Atalanta player! 🤝 Welcome, Matteo! 🤩#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Su9r2ye2D1
Chelsea to battle Dortmund and Leverkusen for Gourna-Douath
Chelsea are tracking Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, RMC Sport reports.
The 17-year-old is on the radar of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, too, but he would rather stay to have one mroe season in Ligue 1.
James Rodriguez rules out Real Madrid return
James Rodriguez has ruled out ever returning to Real Madrid.
Rodriguez left the Spanish capital last summer to join Everton, but rumours of a possible return began circulating when coach Carlo Ancelotti left the Toffees to take up a second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu.
But the 30-year-old says he is not interested in going back to Madrid.Read the full story on Goal!
Bobic confirms Netz move to Gladbach
Hertha Berlin director Fredi Bobic has confirmed Luca Netz will leave for to Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The left-back will be the most expensive transfer of an 18-year-old from one Bundesliga club to another when he moves in the €4 million deal.
“We made him a very decent offer and tried everything to get him a new contract. But as a club we cannot justify everything. There are limits," Bobic told Berliner Kurier.
Sheffield United join Watford in McGrath race
Sheffield United are considering a move for St Mirren star Jamie McGrath, according to The Irish Mirror.
The Ireland international is set to leave the Premiership this summer, with Watford already interested.
But the Blades hope to beat them to the signing, though St Mirren say they will only accept a big offer.
Bruce contract does not expire next year
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says his contract does not run out next summer.
The Magpies boss signed a deal for an initial three years in 2019 but he has told reporters that he has tied to the club for longer.
Leeds confirm Klaesson signing
✍️ #LUFC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Vålerenga— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 31, 2021
Aston Villa to accept Man City's £100m Grealish bid (Sky Sports)
Midfielder set to become Premier League's most expensive transfer
Aston Villa will accept a £100 million ($139m) bid from Manchester City for Jack Grealish,, Sky Sports says.
City made the offer on Friday and while Villa are yet to give a response, they are set to give the England midfielder the nod to make the move.
Benfica beat West Ham to Yaremchuk
Roman Yaremchuk is set to join Benfica, according to A Bola.
The 25-year-old was linked to West Ham but has travelled to Portugal to complete a move from Gent.
Spurs move for Romero breaks down
Tottenham's hopes of signing Cristian Romero may have come to an end.
Gianluca Di Marzio claims the latest talks with Atalanta did not go well and the move could be off, but Romero is determined to join the Premier League club and is pushing the Serie A side to get the deal wrapped up.
Griezmann and Coutinho to stay at Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho's futures have come under a lot of speculation this summer.
Griezmann had recently been linked with a move back to Atletico Madrid, while the Catalan side were said to be eager to offload the Brazil international.
But AS reports that both players will still be at Barca next season as Ronald Koeman says they will both play a part for his side.
Arsenal and Everton target Hoppe
Hearing Matthew Hoppe (who’s having a good Gold Cup) is now drawing interest from Arsenal and Everton. It’s looking likely he’ll make a move from Schalke following Gold Cup.— Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 31, 2021
Gremio complete double deal with Sassuolo
Gremio have finalised the transfers of midfielder Matheus Henrique and defender Ruan to Sassuolo, Goal can report.
Matheus Henrique will join the Italian club right away, while Ruan won't arrive until January.
Barca dealings at a standstill
Barcelona have not received any bid from West Ham for Martin Braithwaite, as of today. Sergiño Dest will stay and he’s not going to consider any proposal. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021
Miralem Pjanic expected to leave but Juventus are now only focused on Locatelli [and Toni Kroos-Juve, NO chance].
Palace make Gallagher loan official
Welcome to Palace, Conor Gallagher ✍️#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 30, 2021
Liverpool unable to meet Neuhaus price tag
Liverpool are still keen on bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but are unable to meet the €40 million ($47m/£34m) price tag, writes Sport1.
Neuhaus, 24, has reportedly been informed of the interest from Liverpool but will not force his way out of the Bundesliga.
Gerrard hints Rangers are done with transfers
Steven Gerrard has suggested that summer business may be over for Rangers.
"The squad is really strong as it stands," Gerrard said (via BBC). "If there's not a need to add to it, I won't do it, but it's something we'll consider in the coming weeks and see how we start the season and the qualifiers."
Bologna sign Theate to five-year deal
🚨✅ DONE DEAL, all confirmed: Arthur #Theate will be a new #Bologna player 🔴🔵. 5-years contract for the 🇧🇪 player. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers #Calciomercato #SerieA #KVOostende https://t.co/Y2jvUDR8gz— Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 30, 2021
Arsenal reverse course on Xhaka (The Athletic)
The Gunners are now strongly considering a new contract offer for the midfielder
Arsenal have reversed course on Granit Xhaka and could now propose a contract extension for the midfielder despite an offer from Roma on the table, reports The Athletic.
Xhaka had been widely assumed to be exiting the club this summer amid a perceived downturn under Mikel Arteta in 2020-21, but his strong effort at Euro 2020 seems to have been a turning point in the Gunners' thinking, as they've now come to regard him as important piece for the approaching season.