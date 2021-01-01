Stoke City announce Ndiaye loan
2021-02-08T00:15:00Z
Stoke City will loan midfielder Badou Ndiaye to Al-Ain for the rest of the season, the club announced on its website.
Coman happy at Bayern Munich
2021-02-07T23:55:00Z
Kingsley Coman is perfectly content to continue on playing for the best team in Germany, according to Telefoot. He said he intends to extend his contract soon and is uninterested in a transfer elsewhere.
PSG dangle Real Madrid release clause for Mbappe
2021-02-07T23:10:00Z
A clause could allow Mbappe to join Real Madrid in the future (AS)
AS cites sources close to Kylian Mbappe as saying are increasingly interested in putting a special Real Madrid release clause in his next contract.
If Mbappe gets a Real Madrid clause, it would allow the Spanish side to force a deal at a given price before anyone else.
Mbappe has been heavily linked to Los Blancos in recent weeks.