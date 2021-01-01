Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus in talks for Witsel

The longtime Dortmund midfielder could leave in January

Juventus are in talks with Borussia Dortmund to sign midfielder Axel Witsel in the upcoming transfer window, writes Sky Sports Germany.

With Mahmoud Dahoud and Emre Can commanding the deep-lying central positions for Dortmund, Witsel would like to get more consistent playing time elsewhere as he still feels capable of being one of Europe's better players in that area.

At 32 years old, there is urgency from Witsel to push for a quick move.