Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move

Arsenal in talks for Sao Paulo youngster Marquinhos

2022-05-13T22:55:12.000Z

Lewandowski tells Bayern he wants Barca move (Sport)

2022-05-13T22:45:15.000Z

Coach Nagelsmann will not stand in way of transfer

Robert Lewandowski has informed Bayern Munich he wants to move to Barcelona this summer, claims Sport.

Lewandowski has the backing of coach Julian Nagelsmann, who will respect his wishes, though the precarious state of Barca's finances mean a deal is still some way off.

Wolff pens new Austin FC deal

2022-05-13T22:35:59.000Z

Klopp: I could have gone to Bayern for more titles

2022-05-13T22:25:42.000Z

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that he is not concerned by the quantity of titles lifted in his career - otherwise he would have pursued the Bayern Munich job.

Klopp's Reds have the chance to complete the second leg of their historic quadruple bid on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

It would be the 11th piece of silverware the German has collected during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, including the Carabao Cup the Reds secured earlier this season.

Chelsea waiting on Perisic approach

2022-05-13T22:15:05.000Z