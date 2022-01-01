Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City plot move for Real Madrid star Kroos

Guardiola wants Kroos at Man City (El Nacional)
Manchester City are considering a move for Toni Kroos in January, El Nacional reports.
The midfielder has rejected Real Madrid's offer to extend his contract beyond next summer and he could end up being sold in January.
Pep Guardiola has long wanted the Germany international at City and has told the board of his desire to bring him to the Premier League soon.
Keira Walsh to join Barcelona
Keira Walsh is on the verge of completing a move to Barcelona from Manchester City, Sport reports.
The Spanish side have finally come to an agreement with City over a transfer for Walsh, who will soon travel to Barcelona to sign a contract.
Bayern deny Kane rumours
Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied reports that the club have told Harry Kane to reject a new contract offer from Tottenham.
Salihamidzic said: "I think that was a bit overplayed. I don't think [CEO] Oliver Kahn is forcing a signing from him. As I said, then you can all slow down a bit. There's nothing to it."
Sporting CP sign Arthur Gomes
Sporting CP have confirmed the signing of 24-year-old winger Arthur Gomes from Estoril.
The Brazilian came through the youth system at Santos.
Snodgrass joins Hearts
Robert Snodgrass has joined Hearts, it has been confirmed.
The Scotland international has signed a one-year contract with the Premiership side.