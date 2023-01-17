The battle to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli is heating up. with three Premier League teams in the race to land him.

Il Mattino reports that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are all in the picture to sign the attacker, but they will have to pay around £133 million.

Napoli are eager to keep him but will have a hard time convincing him to extend his contract beyond its current 2025 expiry date, while he has told his agents that he does not want to hold renewal talks with the club until June.