Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd move for both Antony and Gakpo

Man Utd move for both Antony and Gakpo (Telegraaf)
Manchester United will make an offer for PSV star Cody Gakpo this summer.
The Red Devils are also after Ajax winger Antony and GOAL reported on Sunday that the Brazilian winger is trying to force the Dutch side to let him leave.
But De Telegraaf says they will not choose between the pair and will instead try to sign both Gakpo and Antony.
Memphis leaves Spurs & Newcastle waiting (The Sun)
Tottenham and Newcastle have been left waiting on news from Memphis Depay regarding a possible move.
The Premier League pair are after the Dutch attacker, but The Sun reports he is prioritising a move to Juventus and will wait to find out if a deal can be struck with the Serie A side before responding to other offers.
Belotti rejects Wolves as he waits on Roma move
Andrea Belotti has rejected an offer to join Wolves.
Calciomercato reports the Premier League side are the latest to approach the striker with a contract offer.
But the free agent is insisting Roma is the club for him and is waiting on the Serie A side to sell an attacker to make room for him.
PSG target RB Leipzig duo Gvardiol and Simakan
Paris Saint-Germain could move for RB Leipzig defenders Josko Gvardiol and Mohamed Simakan, according to Sport1.
The Bundesliga club do not want to lose the pair this year, however, and will do their best to resist the French side's efforts.
Sarr passes Aston Villa medical
Ismaila Sarr will soon be announced as Aston Villa's newest signing.
Foot Mercato reports he has already passed his medical to secure a return to the Premier League from Watford.