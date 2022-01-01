Transfer news and rumours LIVE: James set for new Chelsea deal

Chelsea could be in Pole position to sign Endrick from Palmeiras
Due to a revenue tax generated from transfers in Spain, Brazilian side Palmeiras may be reluctant to sell to teams from La Liga, putting Chelsea in a good position to sign Brazilian prodigy Endrick.
Accepting a lower bid from a club in England would more beneficial than a higher bid from Spain for the team from Brazil.
Pasher sees New York Red Bull contract terminated
Tyler Pasher has mutually agreed to terminate his contract with New York Red Bulls. The forward was selected off waivers by Red Bull, after spending the last two seasons at Houston Dynamo where he scored six goals in 39 appearances.
Charleston Battery sign 16-year-old winger to pro-contract
Charleston Battery have signed the talented Fidel Barajas to a multi-year pro-contract.
The winger has represented both the United States and Mexico at youth levels and used to be a member of the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.
James set for Chelsea contract extension
Reece James is close to signing a new deal at Chelsea, The Times is reporting. The versatile right-back who can play in numerous positions on the right side of the field has been a regular when fit for Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard, playing 86 times in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists.
Marcelo signs for Olympiacos
Olympiacos have announced the signing of 'true football legend' Marcelo after he left Real Madrid earlier this summer.