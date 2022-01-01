Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner offered to Real Madrid

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Timo Werner Real Madrid GFX
Werner offered to Real Madrid (El Larguero)

2022-07-30T21:45:35.468Z

Chelsea forward closing in on Stamford Bridge exit

Chelsea have offered Timo Werner to Real Madrid, claims El Larguero.

Werner has been strongly linked to a move outside of England after two underwhelming seasons with the Blues, but the report says he would need to accept a bench role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

RB Leipzig boss responds to Werner talk

2022-07-30T21:36:22.844Z

Amid speculation that Timo Werner could return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea this summer, manager Domenico Tedesco has been quizzed on the possible transfer.

"Timo Werner isn't my player, isn't our player," he told reporters. "He is a player from Chelsea.

"Therefore, I have a clear opinion on this. To not express myself, to not position myself on players, who aren't part of our club, who aren't under contract in our club.

"In my opinion, that's a matter of respect. That's an important principle, which I set up for me."

Timo Werner Chelsea pre-season 2022
