Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea optimistic over €20m Aubameyang deal

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
aubameyang
Getty Images

Fernandes teases possible Ronaldo departure

2022-08-22T22:38:25.051Z

AC Milan close to Tanganga deal

2022-08-22T22:05:03.837Z

AC Milan are close to signing Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga on loan, as the Rossoneri look to bolster their defence.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the player's representatives are pushing Spurs to include an option to buy in the deal.

Umtiti to Leece in final stages

2022-08-22T22:04:55.806Z

Chelsea 'optimistic' about Aubameyang deal (Sky Sports Germany)

2022-08-22T22:04:55.698Z

Ten Hag issues transfer update

2022-08-22T22:04:55.616Z

Juventus agree Milik deal

2022-08-22T21:57:41.914Z

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille, according to Gianluca DI Marzio.

The deal would see Milik join on loan initially, with an option to make the switch permanent for €8 million (£6.8m/$8m).