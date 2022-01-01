Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle contact Arsenal over £20m Aubameyang deal

Arsenal's Nketiah wanted by Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen are looking to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer, reports the Sun.
Nketiah is out of contract in the summer and has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace.
Pepi to join Augsburg in $20m deal
EXCL: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is set to join FC Augsburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas, here we go! 🚨🇺🇸 #MLS #Pepi— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022
German sources tell me of MLS and club record fee: $20m plus add ons. Pepi & his agent are now flying to Munich.
Pepi will undergo medical tests on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RvDlCrt841
Palmeiras not interested in Coutinho
Palmeiras will not make an approach for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, according to Sport.
The reigning Copa Libertadores champions see signing a new centre-forward as their priority rather than bringing the playmaker back to Sao Paulo.
Newcastle contact Arsenal over £20m Aubameyang deal
Magpies want the Gabon striker on loan-to-buy basis
Newcastle United have approached Arsenal over the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.
The striker, who was recently stripped of the Gunners captaincy, could move to St. James Park on loan for the rest of the season, with the Magpies hoping to hold an option to sign him permanently for a fee of £20 million.
Man Utd receive Rice boost
West Ham United's poor recent form has handed Manchester United the advantage in their quest to sign Declan Rice, claims the Sun.
The Hammers have fallen outside of the qualification places for the Champions League, and if they miss out on the European competition Rice is more likely to push for a move away from east London.
Van de Beek stuck at Manchester United
A conflict between Donny van de Beek and his former agent means that the Manchester United midfielder looks doomed to stay at Old Trafford, claims the Mirror.
Guido Albers was ditched by the Dutchman in October but has refused to allow him to break their contract, meaning that Van de Beek has no legal representative who can negotiate a transfer on his behalf.