Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea-linked Neymar triggers five-year PSG extension

Dani Alves weighs up options after Barca exit
After six months at Barcelona Dani Alves is once more a free agent, and keen for high-level football to bolster his hopes of making Brazil's World Cup trip to Qatar in November.
Now, a new front-runner has emerged for his signature in the shape of ambitious Serie A club Athletico Paranaense.
The Coritiba side's president has taken personal control of negotiations with the 39-year-old, but they are likely to face stiff competition before sealing any deal.
Milan move for Chelsea's Ziyech
Chelsea-linked Neymar triggers five-year PSG extension (Sport)
Brazil forward has been linked with exit from Parc des Princes
Neymar has underlined his determination to stay at Paris Saint-Germain by activating a contract extension option which will keep him at the club until 2027.
Sport reports that the Brazilian moved to exercise the clause as soon as he could on July 1, despite rumours that PSG are looking to move him on amid apparent interest from Chelsea.
Fulham to complete £17m Palhinha deal
Fulham are ready to complete a £17 million move for Sporting's Joao Palhinha, reports the Sun.
The transfer had momentarily stalled due to a disagreement over the commission was to be split between the player's agents, but a resolution is close that would put it back on track.
Johnson ignores Spurs interest to sign new Forest deal
