BREAKING: Eintracht Frankfurt and the Philadelphia Union have an agreement in place for transfer of US wonderkid Paxten Aaronson, per sources. Deal around $4m + add-ons + sell-on %.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 4, 2022
Aaronson, 19, won Golden Ball at Concacaf U20 championships. Medical + finalizing deal next week. pic.twitter.com/teTi6JVLXB
Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Aaronson
Man City sign Lawrence from Everton
Manchester City have signed 17-year-old Emilio Lawrence from Everton.
The attacking midfielder confirmed the move with a post on Instagram.
Real Madrid won't sell Brahim Diaz to AC Milan
Real Madrid will not let Brahim Diaz join AC Milan on a permanent basis, AS reports.
The midfielder has been one of the Rossoneri's best players this season while on loan from Madrid and the Spanish side will give him a chance to shine at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.
Lopetegui wants Mariano Diaz at Wolves
Julen Lopetegui is already eyeing his first signing as Wolves manager.
The ex-Sevilla boss is expected to take over as the English club's coach and Fichajes reports he is pushing the board to move for Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz in the January transfer window.
Endrick issues transfer update amid Real Madrid interest
Palmeiras youngster Endrick says he doesn't care about reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.
Asked about the growing interest in him, Endrick says he is not interested in who is coming to scout him and is thinking only about shining for Palmeiras.
Inter to open Dzeko contract talks
Inter are prepared to offer Edin Dzeko a new contract, Calciomercato reports.
The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season but the Serie A side want to keep him for another year.
Leicester want to offer extension to Tielemans
Leicester City are eager to offer Youri Tielemans an extension as he has entered the final year of his contract with the Foxes and could leave for free next summer, according to Daily Mail via Sky Sports.
He was tipped to join Arsenal in the summer but the Gunners pulled off from completing the deal.
Pique to give up €30m in wages after retiring early
Gerard Pique will let go of €30m in wages after he announced early retirement, according to Sique Rodriguez.
He has further claimed that neither Joan Laporta nor the directors of Barcelona knew about his plans until he made the announcement public.
United likely to bid again for Felix
Manchester United are still keen to get Joao Felix and they might bid for him again in January, according to Cadena SER.
The Red Devils had offered £109million (€125million) for the forward in the summer but saw their approach rebuffed by the Spanish outfit. Felix is also pushing for a transfer which is likely to further facilitate the move. However, United will not offer the same money they had in July.
Juventus keeping tabs on Odriozola situation
Alvaro Odriozola is out of favour at Real Madrid and Juventus are keen to sign him, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Turin-based outfit watched his progress while he was on loan at Fiorentina and is eager to sign him. He is expected to cost around €10m.
Barcelona will sign centre-backs in January
The imminent departure of Pique has forced Barcelona to
Barcelona working on Pique's contract termination
Gerard Pique has already announced his retirement from football and now Barcelona are working on a financial agreement before terminating the contract.
Shakhtar ready to sell Mudryk only at the right price
Shakhtar Donetsk will sell Mykhalo Mudryk if there are offers which are €60m+.
Barcelona interested in PSG youngster
Barcelona are monitoring the progress of PSG teenager Ilyes Housni, according to Le 10 Sport via Mundo Deportivo.
The 17-yeard-old has been impressive in the Youth League and has scored eight goals in six matches. His contract ends with the Parisian outfit in June, 2023.
Barca and Juve want Zaha
Barcelona and Juventus are keen to sign Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace as he is yet to sign an extension at Selhurst Park, according to Standard Sport.
His current deal with Palace runs until the summer of 2023 and can sign a pre-agreement in January with any other club.
Tevez puts down his papers at Rosario Central
United confident to tie down Rashford & Dalot to new contracts
Manchester United think that they will be able to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot after they have impressed manager, Erik ten Hag, according to 90min.
They have already started to hold negotiations with both of them and are hopeful that there will be a breakthrough.
Newcastle want to sell Lascelles
Newcastle United are willing to sell Jamaal Lascelles, according to Football Insider.
The 28-year-old is not a part of the long term plans of the club and he will be allowed to leave in January.
Tottenham agree Malinovskyi deal
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed to a deal to sign Atalanta attacker Ruslan Malinovskyi in January, according to Italian publication Il Giorno via Express.
The 29-year-old will cost the Premier League outfit almost £13m.
Brazilian winger Tete set for Premier League move
Lyon's Brazilian winger Tete could be set for a move to the Premier League clubs after attracting plenty of interest.
The Sun report report that West Ham and Leicester are both monitoring Tete ahead of a potential January move.
Southampton and Brentford are also believed to be interested in the 22-year-old attacker.
Leicester eye Tielemans replacement
Leicester City are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee, according to 90min.
The Foxes are following Le Fee closely and could in the market for a midfielder if Youri Tielemans leaves when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Atletico put Joao Felix on the marketGetty
Atletico Madrid have placed forward Joao Felix on the market as the club need to raise funds so they can strengthen their squad.
Cadena SER report Atleti want to bring in a right-back, a centre-back and a midfielder after being dumped out of Europe this week.
Manchester United continue to be interested in the Portugal international but are unlikely to match their bid of €125 million from last summer.
Real Madrid in Endrick talks
Real Madrid officials have flown out to Brazil and are in talks to sign wonderkid Endrick, according to Marca.
The teenager's price is rising quickly which means Los Blancos are in a hurry to get a deal done. Endrick can't move to Spain until he turns 18 but Real Madrid want to get a deal in place soon.
Inigo Martinez to replace Pique at Barcelona (Diario Sport)Getty
Barcelona plan to replace Gerard Pique with Athletic Club centre-back Inigo Martinez, according to Diario Sport.
Pique has announced he will return after Saturday's La Liga clash against Almeria at the Camp Nou.
Barca will move for Martinez at the end of the season when his contract at Athletic expires.