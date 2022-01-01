Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City fight Man Utd for Gnabry

Wantaway Bayern forward could return to England

Manchester City and Manchester United are poised to both launch pursuits of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims The Sun.

The Citizens few the former Arsenal man, who has turned down a contract extension with the Bavarian side, as a successor to Raheem Sterling if the latter moves on to Arsenal.

But Erik ten Hag would also be keen to bring him to Old Trafford as part of his ongoing Red Devils rebuild.