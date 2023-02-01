Omari Hutchinson's loan to West Brom and Xavier Simons permanent to Hull are also not going through after Ziyech's has run into problems.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 31, 2023
It sounds like Chelsea's lawyers had too much work load resolving Enzo Fernandez: https://t.co/LVZaQ14RjW #CFC
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern stop Pavard from joining Inter
Getty
- -
Chelsea saw two other deals fail along with Ziyech to PSG
- -
Man Utd send Tuanzebe on loan to Stoke
- -
Bayern fend away Inter approaches for PavardGetty Images
Bayern Munich rejected Inter Milan's advances for defender Benjamin Pavard in the last few hours of the transfer window, according to L'Equipe.
The Serie A outfit views him as a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who will join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer. Pavard's contract with Bayern also expires in June but the Bavarian outfit decided to stall the move for now.
- -
Ziyech to PSG: Why the deal collaspedGetty Images
Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea over the loan signing of winger Hakim Ziyech on deadline day - but the deal did not go through.
GOAL understands that the required paperwork was submitted late due to Chelsea repeatedly sending incorrect documents. As a result, Ziyech's transfer was submitted late.
Can PSG appeal?
- -
Forest do not have a buy option in Navas deal