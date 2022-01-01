Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Caicedo was tempted by Man Utd

Diego Costa could make Wolves debut
New Wolves signing Diego Costa is in line to make his Premier League debut for his new club at Manchester City on Saturday.
The Daily Mail reports he has an "outside chance" of featuring against the Premier League champions.
Saka 'very close' to new Arsenal deal
Arsenal are now "very close" to securing Bukayo Saka's future at the club, according to GiveMeSport.
The 21-year-old's current deal expires in 2024 but the Gunners are close to agreeing an extension.
Caicedo was tempted by Man Utd (Ole)
Brighton and Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo has admitted he could have been tempted to leave the club for the Red Devils if the club had made an offer in the summer transfer window.
"If there was any proposal, I would have thought about it a lot, but I am very happy here at Brighton and doing very well, already adapted to the team," he told Ole.
Djenepo signs new Southampton deal
Southampton have confirmed that winger Moussa Djenepo has signed a new three-year deal at the club.
"I’m happy. I’m happy because it is proof of the club’s trust in me, so I say thank you for everything," he said. "It’s the team I want to grow up with and learn more, and I will give my best to do everything for the club.”
Allegri doesn't fear Juventus sack
Juventus boss Max Allegri says he does not fear the sack after seeing his team lose 2-1 to Benfica in the Champions League.
“I don’t feel my job here is in danger. It’s normal to have these moments in football," he said after the game, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.