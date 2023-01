Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has told GiveMeSport that the Magpies recently enquired about signing Scott McTominay.

Newcastle now have the sort of money to go and sign. players from the Premier League's biggest clubs but it doesn't sound as though this move is likely.

Indeed, Downie explained: "I think there was an enquiry made for McTominay recently, perhaps even on loan, but I don’t think Man United want to do it.”