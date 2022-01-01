Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool plot summer bid for Barcelona star Gavi

Liverpool plot summer bid for Barcelona star Gavi (Express)
Liverpool hope to capitalise on Barcelona's difficult financial situation this summer.
The Spanish side are trying to convince midfielder Gavi to sign a new contract, but have not been able to meet his salary demands.
According to Daily Express, Liverpool are eager to swoop in with an offer and lure him away in the near future.
Dortmund in Sule talks as they hunt Akanji replacement
Sources! #BVB are certainly desperate to sign a new center-back as Manuel Akanji has turned down their latest contract offer (contract expires in 2023). This is why they have had long talks with the Niklas Süle camp. Süle is asking for €12-15m a season.— Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 6, 2022
Gosens reveals "lucrative" Newcastle offer
Robin Gosens has revealed he rejected a "lucrative" offer to join Newcastle in the January transfer window.
The Germany international joined Inter on loan for the rest of the season despite being offered a huge salary by the Premier League side.
"I thought about it. But I never really considered a change," he said to Kicker.
"If you can earn a multiple for the same job in a different location? Show me someone who just says 'no, thank you'. It's not just about me, I could probably have secured a few more generations of my family with this money."
Real Madrid line up Low as Ancelotti successor (El Nacional)
Real Madrid expect Joachim Low to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as head coach.
According to El Nacional, the former Germany coach has been learning Spanish for the past 12 months with the intention of coaching in La Liga.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is disappointed by the team's performances under Ancelotti and has set his sights on bringing Low in to take his place.
Overmars leaves Ajax over 'inappropriate messages'
Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left the club with immediate effect because of inappropriate messages he sent to female colleagues.
The director said he feels "ashamed" of his actions after it was revealed he had sent a series of messages to employees of the club.