Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Serge Gnabry Bayern Freiburg
Getty

Real Madrid among Gnabry suitors (Fichajes)

2022-05-10T23:00:00.000Z

Blancos could add 26-year-old to attack

Real Madrid are among the teams interested in Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims Fichajes.

Gnabry has reached double-digit Bundesliga goals in six straight seasons and carries loads of Champions League experience.

He would likely be asked to play on the right wing opposite of Vinicius Junior.

Klopp on 'beast' Haaland: Unfortunately, that's a good signing

2022-05-10T22:15:00.000Z

Jurgen Klopp says that, unfortunately for himself and Liverpool, Manchester CIty have signed a "beast" as the Premier League champions confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday.

Read his full comments here.

BVB CEO on Haaland sale: We're fighting with oligarchs & Arab states

2022-05-10T22:00:00.000Z

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke explained the club's difficult transfer realities just before the £51 million ($63m) sale of striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City was announced, with the executive noting that they must compete with financial powerhouses in Europe.

Watzke specifically alluded to the power of "oligarchs and Arabian states" in football; Manchester City is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour of the United Arab Emirates.

Read the full story on GOAL!