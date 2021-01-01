Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye move for Wolves star Neves

Daniels returns from retirement with Courage
Jaelene Daniels has come out of retirement to sign a one-year deal with the North Carolina Courage.
Daniels retired in 2020 despite being only 27 years old and one of the top left-backs in the NWSL.
Having given birth to her first child in August, Daniels has now returned to the pitch with her previous team.
Madrid eye Dumfries move
Real Madrid are considering a move for Denzel Dumfries, per Defensa Central.
The Dutchman, currently with Inter, has been a fixture for the Serie A champions since his arrival at the start of this term.
But his stay could be a short one if Los Blancos get their way, with the club seeing him as a key part of their right-side puzzle.
De Ligt to spark frenzied interest?
Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 19, 2021
“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. pic.twitter.com/W1hr1bp0lh
Juve eye attacking reinforcements
Juventus could turn to a number of major strikers forced to the fringes to aid their top four pursuit in the new year, claims Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri are on the outside of a race for the Champions League qualification places in Serie A, leaving them in need of extra firepower.
As such, they could go for a number of forwards who have found themselves on the margins, including Manchester United pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, PSG's Mauro Icardi and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Chelsea eye move for Neves (TodoFichajes)
Thomas Tuchel is aiming for a new center midfielder
Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves star Ruben Neves, claims TodoFichajes.
Saul Niguez has not convinced during his loan spell and as such, Thomas Tuchel is eyeing reinforcements in center midfield.
Wolves are looking for €45 million (£38m/$51m) in any deal for Neves.