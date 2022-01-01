Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to ramp up Bowen interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Atletico target Man Utd's Dalot

2022-01-13T23:40:49.000Z

Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a transfer target - according to AS.

The Liga champions are looking at the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier following his move to Newcastle.

Dalot is not the only man on Atletico's radar, though, with RB Leipzig's Rasmus Christensen and Valencia's Daniel Wass also under consideration.

Aston Villa close in on Olsen loan deal

2022-01-13T23:35:08.000Z

Metz sign Amadou from Sevilla on free transfer

2022-01-13T23:30:00.000Z

Corona's move to Sevilla from Porto set to be announced

2022-01-13T23:23:51.045Z

Juve-linked Gomez eager to leave Valencia

2022-01-13T23:20:42.046Z

Juventus-linked striker Maxi Gomez is eager to leave Valencia this month - according to Nicolo Schira.

The 25-year-old is looking for a change of scenery and his agent has already been in contact with Juve over a potential loan deal.

Gomez has appeared in 15 La Liga games for Valencia so far this season but has only managed to record two goals and one assist.

Roma want Kamara and Gigot

2022-01-13T23:15:39.026Z

Roma want to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Spartak Moscow defender Samuel Gigot before the winter market closes - according to Calciomercato.

Kamara is valued at €10 million, which the Giallorossi plan to make up with some of the money that Marseille owe to make the loan signings of Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under permanent.

Gigot, meanwhile, could come cheaper for Roma given the fact he has just entered the final six months of his contract at Spartak.

Liverpool to ramp up Bowen interest (Football Insider)

2022-01-13T23:09:53.107Z

Reds keen admirers of West Ham star

Liverpool are planning to ramp up their interest in West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen - according to Football Insider.

The Reds won't be moving for the 25-year-old this month but will keep close tabs on his progress for the rest of the season with a view to launching a summer bid.

Bowen is Liverpool's primary target but they are also looking at Leeds' Raphinha and Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma as alternative options.

Union Berlin star Puchacz joins Trabzonspor on loan

2022-01-13T23:06:47.302Z

Marseille make approach for Ajax star Tagliafico

2022-01-13T23:02:42.384Z

Marseille have made an approach for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico - according to RMC Sport.

The French club want to sign the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but his current employers are reluctant to sanction his departure.

Tagliafico has appeared in 13 games in all competitions for Ajax so far this season and is still under contract until 2023.