Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot second Gordon approach after £40m bid rejected

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Anthony Gordon
Getty Images

Man City starlet Delap set for loan

2022-08-14T22:43:50.550Z

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Liam Delap, son of Stoke City cult hero Rory, will be loaned out this season. The young striker has a solid scoring record at youth level and made several appearances off the bench for the first team last season.

Spurs close in on Udogie signing

2022-08-14T22:11:02.583Z

Barca slammed for 'mafia treatment' of De Jong

2022-08-14T22:09:43.567Z

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Barcelona for their handling of Frenkie de Jong's contract. The Dutchman - who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United - is currently owed €17m (£14m/$17m) in deferred wages by La Blaugrana.

"You can't treat people like this. Frenkie earns too much? You sign a contract and then you fulfil the contract or leave on good terms, but not like this. This is mafia and they have to get punished," Van der Vaart said, as reported by the Mirror.

Galtier confirms Paredes interest

2022-08-14T22:09:42.213Z

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Leandro Paredes is being chased by several clubs this summer.

"Leandro has many offers and I don’t know what will happen between now and the end of the transfer market," said the Frenchman. "I know he wants to play, but he has a calm state of mind."

Chelsea planning second Gordon bid (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-08-14T22:09:39.939Z

De Bruyne unfazed by Bernardo rumours

2022-08-14T22:06:47.512Z