Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid monitor Gomez

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Joe Gomez Liverpool 2021-22
Everton to attempt Patterson move

2021-12-21T23:24:29.926Z

Everton will try to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, says the Daily Mail.

They will be required to pay at least £10 million for the player - double the £5 million offer they made over the summer.

The Toffees have maintained their interest as manager Rafa Benitez seeks a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Real Madrid monitor Gomez (Daily Mail)

2021-12-21T23:19:53.911Z

The Spanish giants are intrigued by Liverpool's reserve centre-back

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, according to the Daily Mail.

A move for the defender wouldn't come until the summer, as Real Madrid aren't desperate for reinforcements and Liverpool prefer to keep the player as depth through the rest of the campaign.

Gomez has also been linked to Aston Villa, but the Daily Mail writes that the rumour has little merit.

Sporting KC sign Rosell

2021-12-21T23:00:00.000Z