Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider fresh Kane move

Mario Gotze says a move to the Premier League appeals to him as he hopes to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League.

The PSV star has rejuvenated his career in Netherlands since making the switch to Eindhoven in 2020 following a difficult spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze's contract at PSV runs until 2024, but the attacking midfielder is already looking at his next move.

