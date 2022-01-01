Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cucurella still pushing for Man City move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Atalanta closing in on Lookman

2022-07-28T22:55:00.000Z

Atalanta are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian outfit will pay €15 million (£13m/$15m) for the 24-year-old, who played on loan at Leicester City last season.

Negotiations with Leipzig are now at an advanced stage, with Atalanta hoping to finalise a deal in the coming days.

Altidore set to join Puebla

2022-07-28T22:40:04.000Z

Ex-U.S. men's national team striker Jozy Altidore is set to sign with Puebla on loan.

New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena confirmed that the striker is set for Mexico after just half a season with the club.

Kounde: Xavi inspired my Barcelona transfer

2022-07-28T22:30:34.000Z

Jules Kounde has credited Xavi for convincing him to join Barcelona amid all of the links to Chelsea.

Kounde says that he and his new manager "see football the same way", paving the way for his mega-move from Sevilla to Barca.

Scaloni nearing new deal with Argentina

2022-07-28T22:20:00.000Z

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni is close to renewing his contract with the national team ahead of the World Cup, reports TyC Sports.

Scaloni met with the federation last week with the financial differences between the two sides nearly ironed out.

Argentina are set to face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland at the World Cup.

Blackpool sign Canadian international on loan

2022-07-28T22:10:00.000Z

Blackpool have completed a deal to sign Canadian international Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves, the club announced.

Corbeanu, who has earned six caps for Canada, has signed a new deal with Wolves ahead of the loan.

“This is a Club with a lot of history and big ambitions," Corbeanu said. "I’m really excited to get started here. I spoke to Connor Ronan, a team-mate of mine at Wolves, about making this move and he had only good things to say about the Club.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”  

