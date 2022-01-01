Transfer and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival PSG for Dembele

Christian Eriksen is set to join Brentford on a short-term deal until the end of the season after completing the necessary medical checks, reports the Sun.

The former Tottenham midfielder underwent stringent medical exams in order to be given permission to return to the Premier League seven months after he had a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

Inter were forced to release Eriksen earlier this season because Serie A rules prevented him from playing with a Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which was fitted following his collapse.







