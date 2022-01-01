Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lukaku open to pay-cut to seal Inter return

Barca planning to back Xavi in summer window
Xavi Hernández doing a really great job. Barcelona are ‘more than happy’ with their manager - already working on summer signings. 🔵🔴 #UEL— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022
Barça are pushing on Cesar Azpilicueta deal, after two year deal plus option for furter season offered few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VwNLRzelks
Lukaku open to pay-cut to seal Inter return (Gazzetta dello Sport)
Chelsea striker wants to head back to San Siro
Romelu Lukaku is open to taking a pay-cut in order to seal a return to Inter this summer - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 28-year-old left San Siro to re-join Chelsea in a £98 million ($131m) deal ahead of the 2021-22 campaign but has since struggled for form and fitness under Thomas Tuchel.
Lukaku wants to head back to Inter and has already contacted the club to try and convince them to bid for him, but they may not be able to afford a deal.
Anelka: Pogba 'not against' PSG move
Paul Pogba is "not against" a move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Nicolas Anelka, who has expressed his belief that the Manchester United star is "not well psychologically" at Old Trafford.
United spent a club-record £89 million ($119m) to re-sign Pogba from Juventus in 2016, having seen him emerge as one of the top midfielders in Europe after sending him off to Turin four years earlier.
The Frenchman has shown flashes of the same brilliance during his second spell in Manchester, but has been largely dogged by inconsistency amid struggles with injury and is now edging towards the final few months of his contract.
Arsenal make fresh Isak approach (SPORT)
Gunners in market for new striker
Arsenal have made a fresh approach for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak - according to SPORT.
Mikel Arteta is eager to bring the 22-year-old to Emirates Stadium in the summer after missing out on a January deal.
Isak, who has also been linked with Barcelona, has an €80 million (£67m/$90m) release clause in his contract but Arsenal will look to negotiate a cut-price fee.
Man Utd submit Akanji offer (BILD)
BVB defender touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have submitted an offer for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji - according to BILD.
The Red Devils are prepared to hand the 26-year-old a four-year contract worth €15 million(£13m/$17m) per year.
Akanji's current deal at Dortmund expires in 2023 and they may be prepared to let him go for around €30m (£25m/$34m) this summer.
Real Madrid hoping to land Napoli's Ruiz
Real Madrid are hoping to land a deal for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 25-year-old began his career in Real Betis' academy ranks and has informed officials at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium that he would like to return to Spain.
Ruiz has stalled talks over extending his contract at Napoli beyond 2023 and Madrid are set to try and lure him to Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
Newcastle plotting Denayer swoop
Newcastle are plotting a summer swoop for Lyon defender Jason Denayer - according to The Mirror.
The French outfit are struggling to tie the 26-year-old down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in June.
Eddie Howe will look to sign Denayer on a free transfer if he leaves Lyon as the Newcastle boss seeks to bolster his options at the back for next season.
Hazard interested in re-joining Chelsea
Eden Hazard is interested in rejoining Chelsea from Real Madrid - according to Fichajes.
The 31-year-old ha struggled to live up to his €100 million (£84m/$112m) price tag since moving to Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 and the Blancos could be ready to cut their losses.
It has been reported that Chelsea would be open to bringing Hazard back on a short-term deal and he is willing to explore the possibility this summer.
West Ham eyeing Lille winger Bamba
West Ham are eyeing a swoop for Lille winger Jonathan Bamba - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta and Sevilla have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who is currently valued at around £16 million ($21m).
Bamba played a key role in Lyon's Ligue 1 title triumph in 2020-21 but has played 19 matches in the competition without scoring this term.
Watford's Fletcher closing in on New York Red Bulls switch
Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is closing in on a move to the New York Red Bulls - according to the Sun.
The MLS transfer window is open until May and the Red Bulls are working on signing the 26-year-old on loan.
Manager Gerhard Struber is a keen admirer of Fletcher and wants him in for the start of the 2022 MLS season, with Watford ready to sanction his departure.