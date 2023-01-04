Official | Hugo Novoa (19) has joined FC Basel on loan from RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/PgHTHymLam— Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) January 4, 2023
Teenager Novoa loaned to Basel
USMNT appoint interim head coachGetty Images
The United States men's national team promoted assistant Anthony Hudson to an interim role on Wednesday with Gregg Berhalter's future in doubt.
Chelsea haven't discussed Enzo Fernandez's release clause
Flamengo in Rossi talks
Barcelona tired of waiting for Fati breakthrough (Fichajes)Getty Images
Barcelona are tired of waiting for Ansu Fati to find his groove at Camp Nou and could explore a loan of the talented but often injured 20-year-old, claims Fichajes.
The Blaugrana have enviously watched Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior rise to great heights over the last 18 months while Fati has yet to fully deliver on his promise.
The winger, who scored the winner as his side beat Intercity 4-3 in the Copa del Rey, has made six goal involvements in La Liga this season.