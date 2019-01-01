Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca's Neymar offer rejected by PSG

Dembele was fine before Senegal trip
Barcelona believe Ousmane Dembele was uninjured prior to his trip to Senegal, reports Onda Cero.
The winger got through their La Liga opener Friday without injury and there was no indication of a problem after the match.
But after returning from his trip and training Monday, he reported the injury, which will sideline him for five weeks.
Dortmund doubled Sancho's wages
Borussia Dortmund doubled star Jadon Sancho's wages this summer to make sure he remained with the club, reports Bild.
Sancho was reportedly attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest and richest clubs, including Manchester United.
As a result, Dortmund have bumped Sancho's wages up to €6 million (£5.5m/$6.7m) per season.
Napoli wait on Icardi
Napoli are waiting on Inter striker Mauro Icardi to give his OK for a move to the club, reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.
Icardi, through agent Wanda Nara, publicly rejected Monaco, but while he has not given his approval to Napoli, he has not rejected the club either.
Napoli are prepared to wait a few days but if no answer comes, or they are rejected, they will move on Fernando Llorente.
Barca's Neymar offer rejected by PSG
Financial demands unlikely to be met?
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to reject a loan-to-buy offer by Barcelona for star forward Neymar, reports ESPN.
While PSG are ready to let Neymar leave, they want at least the €222 million (£203m/$246m) they paid to bring him to Paris recouped.
Even if Barca agreed to pay that amount next year, after a loan, PSG do not believe the Liga champions would make the payment in a lump sum, which is another sticking point for the French club.
Sanchez deal awaits Man Utd approval
Attacker will leave on free loan with €15m purchase option
Alexis Sanchez's proposed move to Inter just waits for approval from Manchester United, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com.
The deal would be a free loan, with Sanchez's wages subsidised by United, and Inter having a purchase option of €15 million (£13.7m/$16.6m).
United are expected to approve the deal, as they favour Inter's entry into the race over a proposed deal from Roma.
Klopp hints that Liverpool wanted Coutinho back
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club were interested in re-signing Philippe Coutinho, but couldn’t afford to bring the Brazilian back to Anfield.
Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on loan for the 2019-20 campaign on Monday, with the Bundesliga champions having the option to make the move permanent for €120 million (£110m/$133m) at the end of the season.
Now it appears the Reds were offered the chance to bring the player back to Anfield, but they didn’t have the finances to complete the deal.