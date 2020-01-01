Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd consider Griezmann bid

'I'd be delighted if Man City get Messi'
Jamie Carragher has revealed he was 'hoping' Manchester City could find a way to seal a deal to sign Lionel Messi, even though it would have put Pep Guardiola's side in pole position to reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.
Speaking to Goal at a Sky Sports event, Liverpool legend Carragher admitted he was excited by the potential prospect of Messi coming to the Premier League, with the Argentine star heavily linked with a move to City as he considered quitting Barcelona.
Messi told Goal in a world exclusive interview on Friday that he had decided to see out the final year of his contract and Carragher admits he is disappointed that one of the world's great sporting icons will not be on the Premier League cast list next season.
Moyes faces West Ham crisis
Sheffield United set to sign Derby's Bogle and Lowe
Sheffield United are on the verge of completing a double transfer swoop at Derby County, reports the Daily Mail.
Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are set to move to Bramall Lane in exchange for a fee totalling around £10 million ($13m).
Chelsea to offer Batshuayi new deal
Liverpool set Wijnaldum asking price
Liverpool are willing to release Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona in exchange for £15 million ($20m), reports the Mirror.
The Netherlands midfielder is out of contract at the end of 2021, but the Reds still hope to receive more for their player than the initial £10m ($13m) offered by Barca.
Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd consider Griezmann bid
The France star is vulnerable following news of Lionel Messi staying
Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Antoine Griezmann's future, reports the Daily Mail.
Griezmann had been promised a leading role at Barcelona by Ronald Koeman once Lionel Messi had left the club.
But with the Argentine's exit U-turn and the return of Philippe Coutinho to the squad, the Frenchman, who endured a torrid debut season at Camp Nou, could find himself marginalised from Koeman's plans and available for transfer.
'Man Utd must sign Sancho now or face Liverpool competition next year'
Jamie Carragher has warned Manchester United that if they do not sign Jadon Sancho this summer, they could face competition from Liverpool next year.
The Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund winger, who has become one of Europe's top attacking players at age 20.
Dortmund, though, continue to play hardball, insisting that the England international will not leave unless their €120 million (£108m/$142m) valuation is met.