Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane has two games to save Real Madrid job

manager Jorge Jesus says forward Darwin Nunez will eventually become the club's record sale.

Jesus told SportTV: "We must not forget that he is a kid, he is 21 years old, there is a lot about the game that he does not know yet. He will learn with me and Benfica.

"He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player."

Benfica's biggest sale to date was the €126 million (£113m/$142m) Atletico Madrid paid to sign Joao Felix last summer.