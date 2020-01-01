Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar

West Ham to make £15m Braithwaite move
West Ham are ready to make a £15 million (€17m/$19m) move for Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite, reports the Daily Mail.
Braithwaite only joined the Blaugrana from Leganes in February, arriving amid controversy as he was allowed to join after the transfer window closed due to an injury exception.
But the Danish international has featured just three times for Barca, who could immediately sell with their attackers likely to be healthy when football returns from its coronavirus hiatus.
Bale ready to fight for Real Madrid future
The winger is eager to stay put
Gareth Bale is set to put his differences with Zinedine Zidane aside and push to remain at Real Madrid, according to the Mirror.
The Wales star is contracted to the club until June 2022 but was close to a move to China last summer.
The 30-year-old is now, however, content in Madrid and eager to see out his current contract.
Kane a great fit for Man City - Redknapp
Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp believes Harry Kane will be questioning his future at the club and said he could prove an ideal signing for Manchester City.
Kane admitted this week that his long-term future may lie away from Spurs should they fail to compete for silverware with Manchester United one of the clubs most strongly linked with a possible move.
While hopeful Kane remains at Tottenham, Redknapp concedes he may contemplate a move away soon, with United's bitter rivals a potentially perfect match for him with main striker Sergio Aguero set to turn 32 in June.
Premier League clubs worried about pay-cuts
Premier League sides are fearful they won't be able to negotiate pay-cuts with their players amidst the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Telegraph.
Talks with the Professional Footballers' Association have failed to progress at this stage with clubs concerned whether any inroads will be made.
Serie A and La Liga sides have already successfully negotiated significant pay-cuts with their players but it's not proving so easy in the Premier League.
PSG U19's state of play as Premier League & Serie A sides circle
Paris Saint-Germain have made some big calls on the future of their Under-19's players with a number set to depart the reigning Ligue 1 champions.
While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended football in France and around the world, it's set to be a busy week for PSG's assistant sporting director Angelo Castellazz and chief of the academy Jean-Francois Pien.
The duo are set to meet with several of their U19 players and their agents as they decide what lies next for the youngsters with a few already attracting interest from clubs abroad.
Bayern prioritising Werner over Sane
Bayern Munich are increasingly unlikely to make any future move for Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane and have instead turned their attention to RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to Kicker.
Doubts over Sane's mentality have seen the Bundesliga club distance themselves from further pursuing a deal for the winger.
While Werner has impressed Bayern on and off the pitch, with the club considering the idea of signing him as a future replacement for Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona hoping to swap Griezmann for Neymar
The French striker is set to be used as leverage for the Brazilian star
Barcelona are keen to send Antoine Griezmann to Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to re-sign Neymar this summer, reports Sky Sports.
With the coronavirus pandemic limiting the Catalans' cash supply, they are willing to let Griezmann leave the club after just one season as they attempt to bring Neymar and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez to the club.
Griezmann is valued at £88 million (€100m) by Barca, who are willing to send him to PSG as part of a swap deal for Neymar or sell him elsewhere.