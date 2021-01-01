Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to sell Pogba if he rejects contract offer

Manchester United very keen on Torres
Manchester United are very interested in Villarreal's Pau Torres, according to SportItalia.
The Red Devils are said to be in talks to acquire the 24-year-old defender, who has earned seven caps for Spain.
Torres has a €65 million (£57m/$78m) release clause at Villarreal.
Schalke add Terrode
Schalke have completed the signing of Simon Terodde, who becomes the second player after Mainz’s Danny Latza set to join despite the club's relegation.
Terrode joins from Hamburg and has signed a deal that runs through the end of the 2021-22 campaign with an option for a further year.
“We’re delighted that we have been able to sign Simon Terodde,” said Schalke board member Peter Knabel. “With his nose for goal and clinical finishing, Simon will be a great addition to our attack. He knows Bundesliga 2 well and, over a number of years, he has demonstrated that he has the right mentality and mindset to be successful in the division. That makes Simon a cornerstone around which we can build our new squad.”
Alaba to earn same amount as Ramos at Real Madrid
David Alaba will earn roughly the same amount as Sergio Ramos when he moves to Real Madrid, reports AS.
The 28-year-old is set to sign with the Spanish giants as a free agent this summer, although he hasn't officially put pen to paper.
When he does, though, he'll make roughly €12m (£10.4m/$14.4m).
Keane: I hope Man Utd don't keep Cavani
Former Manchester United star Roy Keane says that he hopes the club does not keep Edinson Cavani.
The club is expected to take up the option to extend the 34-year-old's contract by an extra year, but Keane thinks they should be looking to bring in a younger forward.
PSG sporting director Leonardo in Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has been spotted in Barcelona, according to Foot Mercato.
PSG hare linked with a move for Lionel Messi on a free transfer, while Neymar has also been associated with the Camp Nou side of late.
Burak to make Turkey return?
Burak Yilmaz is on Fenerbahce's summer shortlist, according to Fotomac.
The veteran striker has played a key role in firing Lille to the top of the Ligue 1, but he could return to his homeland after just one season in France.
Garcia close to Barca terms
Eric Garcia is close to agreeing terms with Barcelona, as the Manchester City man prepares to leave for the Blaugrana when his contract expires later this year, per Mundo Deportivo.
The Spaniard has long been expected to join Ronald Koeman's side after running down the clock on his current deal.
Now, he has inched even closer to sealing his Camp Nou switch.
Tottenham mull Parker move
Scott Parker has emerged as a credible candidate to take charge of Tottenham, even as the Fulham boss fights to keep the Cottagers in the Premier League, per Football Insider.
Spurs are seeking Jose Mourinho's replacement, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers still atop their wishlist.
But Parker could prove a more viable option given his past club links and the Northern Irishman's loyalty to the Foxes.
Salah in dark over Liverpool extension
Mohamed Salah has not been contacted about penning an extension to his current Liverpool deal, per Sky Sports.
The Egypt international is set to be on the books at Anfield until the end of 2023.
A frustrating season for Jurgen Klopp's Reds has sparked speculation though over whether several of their stars could look to force a move from Merseyside.
Milan pause all contract talks
Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the club will pause negotiations over contract extensions with all players until the end of the current campaign.
The announcement comes amid reports that Gianluigi Donnarumma was pressured by club supporters to stand down ahead of their clash with Juventus next weekend.
Having led the race for a first Serie A title in over a decade across the initial half of the campaign, Stefano Pioli's side are now at risk of missing out on the top four entirely with Maldini now insisting that discussions will be held off to ensure focus remains solely on securing a Champions League finish.
Ramos refusing to budge in Real Madrid contract talks
Sergio Ramos is refusing to budge in talks over a new contract with Real Madrid - according to Marca.
The Blancos have offered the 35-year-old a fresh one year deal, but he is holding out for terms until 2023.
If the two parties cannot reach a compromise, Ramos will leave Madrid as a free agent at the end of June.
Bologna and Verona set sights on Kolarov
Bologna and Hellas Verona have set their sights on Inter full-back Aleksandar Kolarov - as Calcio Mercato reports.
Both clubs could table contract offers for the 35-year-old when he becomes a free agent at the end of June.
Kolarov joined Inter for €1.5 million last summer, but has only appeared in 11 games for the club across all competitions this term.
Schalke announce Terodde signing
Fulham eyeing Dembele
Fulham are eyeing a summer move for Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele - according to Football Insider.
Rangers, Celtic and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who handed in a transfer request in January.
Dembele has contributed 11 goals and 10 assists to Peterborough's cause across 42 League games to date in 2020-21.
Burnley keen on Ramsdale
Burnley are keen on Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale - according to The Sun.
The Clarets are looking at the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Nick Pope, who has been tipped to leave Turf Moor this summer.
Burnley could offer Ramsdale the chance to remain in the Premier League following Sheffield United's regulation, but will likely have to pay over £20 million ($28m) to secure his services.
Man Utd to reject Van de Beek offers
Manchester United are set to reject any summer offers for Donny van de Beek - according to The Sun.
The Dutch midfielder has been unable to hold down a regular spot in the team since joining the Red Devils from Ajax for £40 million ($55m).
It has been suggested that Ajax may try and bring Van de Beek back on loan, but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning for the future with the 24-year-old in mind.
Tottenham target Brentford's Toney
Tottenham have identified Brentford frontman Ivan Toney as a transfer target - according to Football Insider.
Spurs want to bring in a new striker this summer regardless of whether Harry Kane leaves, with Toney among those being considered for a switch to north London.
Toney has hit 30 goals in 44 Championship appearances for Brentford so far this season.
Aston Villa plotting Tuanzebe swoop
Aston Villa are plotting a summer swoop for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe - according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old played for the Lions on loan in 2018-19, and they are now hoping to arrange a permanent deal.
Tuanzebe only has a year left to run on his contract at United, who could let him leave for around £7 million this summer.
Juve & Roma set to battle for Milik
Juventus and Roma are set to do battle for Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer - as Calcio Mercato reports.
Both clubs are planning to launch bids for the 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Marseille, when the transfer window reopens.
Milik has scored five goals in 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille to date this term.
Real Madrid interested in Lewandowski
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the subject of interest from Real Madrid - according to Sky Germany via AS.
The 32-year-old's agent is listening to offers ahead of the summer transfer window, with Madrid weighing up a swoop as Zinedine Zidane seeks to bolster his attacking ranks.
Lewandowski could be available for £52 million ($72m) when the market reopens, despite the fact he has two years left on his contract at Bayern.
Milan join race for Abraham
Milan have joined the race to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham - according to The Evening Standard.
The Rossoneri are ready to compete with West Ham for the 23-year-old's signature, with the Blues ready to listen to offers within the region of £40 million ($55m).
Abraham has scored six goals in 12 Premier League starts for Chelsea in 2020-21, but has fallen out of favour under new manager Thomas Tuchel.
Vazquez closing in on new Real contract
Lucas Vazquez is closing in on a new contract at Real Madrid - according to AS.
The 29-year-old's current deal expires in the summer, but the Blancos want to tie him down for an extra three years.
Vazquez, who has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, will earn €5m million per year after signing the new agreement.
Tottenham keen on Toney move
Tottenham are eyeing a move for Brentford forward Ivan Toney, reports Football Insider.
The striker has attracted plenty of interest after scoring 29 goals in 43 matches in the Championship this season.
A host of Premier League clubs are chasing the 25-year-old.
Leicester in pole position to land Soumare
Raiola hints at Haaland sale
Mino Raiola has suggested Borussia Dortmund may be tempted to sell Erling Haaland this summer.
Haaland’s impressive form for Dortmund has made him one of European football’s hottest properties, but the German club have maintained that the Norwegian will not be sold this summer.
It has been reported that Haaland has a release clause of €75 million ($90m/£65m), which only comes into force in 2022, and Raiola hinted BVB could be tempted by a higher offer this year.
Dybala wants Juventus stay
Paulo Dybala has decided he wants to stay at Juventus.
The Argentine attacker has been linked with a move away from the Turin giants as there has been no progress in negotiations over a new contract.But Tuttosport reports that he is set on remaining at Juve, even if they decide to change coaches this summer.
Betis ready to offload Carvalho
Real Betis are prepared to sell William Carvalho to raise funds this summer.
The Spanish side need to sell at least one player to balance the books and Estadio Deportivo reports that the 29-year-old is likely to be sacrificed.
Loren Moron and Sergio Canales could also be allowed to leave if offers come in.
AC Milan ready bid for €40m De Paul
AC Milan have turned their attention to Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Udinese want €40 million (£35m/$48m) for the midfielder, but the Rossoneri hope to convince them to lower their asking price by offering some players in exchange.
Arsenal confident of beating Tottenham to Bissouma signing
Arsenal expect to wrap up a £30 million ($41m) deal to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton.
The Daily Star claims the Gunners are confident they can beat Tottenham, Everton and West Ham to the signing of the midfielder this summer.
Ramos holding out for two-year Real Madrid deal
Sergio Ramos has not given up hope of signing a new contract at Real Madrid.
The Spanish club are willing to offer him a 12-month extension, but Marca claims the defender will only commit to a two-year deal.
There are only two months left on the 35-year-old's current contract.
Belgium boss Martinez open to Tottenham job
Roberto Martinez is open to taking charge of Tottenham, according to The Sun.
The Belgium boss could be set for a return to the Premier League after Euro 2020 and Spurs are keeping an eye on him as they look for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho.
Man Utd to sell Pogba if he rejects contract offer (The Sun)
Red Devils prepared to part ways with midfielder this summer
This season will be Paul Pogba's last at Manchester United if he does not commit to a new contract, according to The Sun.
The Premier League side want to convince the midfielder to sign a lucrative new deal to ensure he stays at Old Trafford for years to come.
But they are willing to sell him this summer if he refuses to commit to the club as his current deal expires at the end of next season.
Dortmund to battle Man Utd & PSG for White (The Sun)
Brighton want £35m for defender
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been joined by Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Ben White.
The Sun reports the German side are the latest to show interest in the Brighton defender.
The Premier League side are demanding around £35 million ($48m) for the 23-year-old.
Everton to move for Man City star Aguero (Daily Star)
Toffees ready to compete with Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter
Everton are plotting an ambitious bid for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, The Daily Star claims.
The Toffees cannot afford to pay his £240,000-per-week wages but hope to entice him with a significant signing-on fee.
Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona and Inter have all been linked with the Argentine.
Kroenke willing to sell Arsenal
Stan Kroenke is willing to sell Arsenal despite his son's recent claims that they will not give up ownership of the club.
Arsenal fans are eager to see the Americans leave the club as soon as possible and billionaire Daniel Ek is the leading candidate to take over.
The Daily Mail claims.that the club is indeed up for sale and Kroenke told potential buyers two years ago that £1.7 billion ($2.35bn) would be enough to take it off his hands.
BVB have 'gentleman's agreement' with Sancho but not Haaland
Jadon Sancho has a gentlemen's agreement with Borussia Dortmund that would allow him to leave under certain criteria, sporting director Michael Zorc says, but the same understanding does not apply to Erling Haaland.
The attacking duo have been linked with a move away amid a frustrating season, but Sancho will have an easier time organising a transfer than Haaland will.