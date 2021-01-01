Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to sell Pogba if he rejects contract offer

Schalke have completed the signing of Simon Terodde, who becomes the second player after Mainz’s Danny Latza set to join despite the club's relegation.

Terrode joins from Hamburg and has signed a deal that runs through the end of the 2021-22 campaign with an option for a further year.

“We’re delighted that we have been able to sign Simon Terodde,” said Schalke board member Peter Knabel. “With his nose for goal and clinical finishing, Simon will be a great addition to our attack. He knows Bundesliga 2 well and, over a number of years, he has demonstrated that he has the right mentality and mindset to be successful in the division. That makes Simon a cornerstone around which we can build our new squad.”