Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan take interest in Man Utd target Medina

Arsenal told Edouard available for £15m
Arsenal have been told to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for around £15 million ($21m).
Speaking to the Scottish Football Podcast, Andy Walker said: "It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”
AC Milan targeting Lens defensive duo (Calciomercato)
The Serie A club are looking at a Man Utd target
AC Milan are looking at options to replace Alessio Romagnoli in defence.
According to Calciomercato, they are looking primarily at Lens, where Loic Bade and Facundo Medina have caught their eye.
Medina was linked with Manchester United in January.
Inter set to offload prospect to Basel
Inter youngster Darian Males is close to a move to Basel, Di Marzio reports.
The transfer market in Switzerland closes on Monday and the 20-year-old is expected to complete the deal after appearing only once on loan with Genoa.
Sampaoli opens the door to Marseille
Atletico Mineiro coach Jorge Sampaoli has hinted he could take the vacant coaching role in Marseille.
Speaking to the press he said: "I do not know if I will go to the end of my contract in December. Football changes all the time. It is very unstable, especially in Brazil."
Juventus and Roma following Milik
Arkadiusz Milik is being closely tracked by several top European clubs, according to Calciomercato.
Although at Marseille on loan, the Poland international is being followed by Juventus and Roma among others.
Dembele triggers €5m clause
Ousmane Dembele cost Barcelona an additional €5 million this weekend as he triggered the latest clause in the deal that saw him sign from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.
Mundo Deportivo reports that playing his 100th game for the club against Alaves enacted the clause.