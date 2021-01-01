Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern & Dortmund join race for USMNT star Pepi

Real loanee Reiner in talks with Benfica
Real Madrid loanee Reinier is in talks over a January move to Benfica - according to AS.
The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but is struggling for regular minutes in Germany.
Real could send Reinier to Benfica when the winter market opens to continue his development if his fortunes with BVB don't improve quickly.
Salah remains an option for PSG
Mohamed Salah is, according to Le10Sport, an attacking option that continues to register on Paris Saint-Germain’s recruitment radar.
The Egyptian forward is yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool and, with Kylian Mbappe heading towards free agency, Ligue 1 giants are prepared to invest heavily in another proven performer.
Villa to accept £18m for El Ghazi
Aston Villa will listen to offers of around £18 million ($25m) for Anwar El Ghazi during the winter window, claims Football Insider.
The Netherlands international winger has been at Villa Park since 2018, but is now down the pecking order and surplus to requirements.
Spurs looking for a new striker in January
Football.london reports that Tottenham will look to land another striker in the January transfer window.
With questions continuing to be asked of Harry Kane’s future in north London, Spurs want to ensure that they have a ready-made successor to the England captain lined up.
Cuadrado to land new Juve contract
Juan Cuadrado is in line for another new contract at Juventus, reports Tuttosport.
The versatile 33-year-old Colombian is due to become a free agent next summer, but fresh terms are in the pipeline.
Newcastle narrow shortlist down to three
Newcastle have narrowed their search for a new manager down to three names, claims 90min.
Despite being linked with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard, Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are the men still in the hunt to replace Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.
Man Utd made contact with Zidane
Manchester United sounded out Zinedine Zidane about becoming their next manager during the October international break, claims El Chiringuito.
The former Real Madrid boss remains out of work and could be an immediate replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if a change in the Old Trafford dugout is made.
Newcastle & Leeds join Barkley race
Newcastle and Leeds United have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley - according to 90min.
Burnley have also been strongly linked with the 27-year-old, who currently finds himself on the fringes of the action at Stamford Bridge.
Barkley spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Aston Villa, but they opted against signing him on a permanent deal.
Milan offer Theo Hernandez fresh terms
Milan have offered Theo Hernandez fresh terms at San Siro - according to Corriere dello Sport.
The 24-year-old still has three years left on his current deal, but the Rossoneri want to tie him down until 2026.
Hernandez will also see his annual earnings rise to €4 million if he accepts the new contract.
Juve, Milan & Spurs chasing Icardi
Juventus, Milan and Tottenham are all chasing the signature of Mauro Icardi - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 28-year-old has fallen down the squad pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain this season, and could push for a transfer when the market reopens.
The former Inter striker is on the radar of two more of Italy's biggest clubs, but Spurs are also ready to compete for his signature.
Fati closing in on new Barca contract
Barcelona are prepared to complete the agreement with Ansu Fati over new contract until June 2026, @ffpolo reports. Negotiations now at final stages - but still waiting on paperworks. 🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021
Barça have always been ‘optimistic and confident’ after talks with his agent Mendes. https://t.co/wHJhRgo4L3
Barca can’t afford Tielemans
Barcelona form part of Youri Tielemans’ fan club, but Mundo Deportivo reports that the Leicester midfielder will fall out of reach for the Blaugrana.
The Belgium international has seen his stock soar in England to the point that he is now too expensive for La Liga giants at Camp Nou to consider.
Liverpool still looking at Brozovic
Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic remains of interest to Liverpool, reports Calciomercato.
The Croatia international is seeing fresh terms mooted at San Siro, but he is also being linked with leading sides across Europe.
Real star Reinier wanted by Benfica
Benfica are, according to Coluna do Fla, eager to put a loan deal in place with Real Madrid for Reinier.
The talented youngster is currently with Borussia Dortmund, but that move has not worked out as planned and another could be sanctioned in January.
Bayern & Dortmund join race for USMNT star Pepi (CBS Sports)
Teenage striker interests European heavyweights
USMNT star Ricardo Pepi has become a target for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, reports CBS Sports, with the teenage FC Dallas striker attracting plenty of interest from Europe.
Wolfsburg had been hoping to win the race for his signature, but no deal has been gone and Dutch giants Ajax also form part of an ever-growing fan club.
Mount set for massive pay rise at Chelsea
Chelsea are preparing for contract talks with Mason Mount and are willing to make him among their top earners following his Player of the Year campaign in 2020-21, Goal can confirm.
The 22-year-old is currently one of the lowest-earning first-team players, making around £75,000 per week. He has just over two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.
Check out the full story on fresh terms for the England international here.
Adrian considering Liverpool future
Spanish goalkeeper Adrian is considering his future at Liverpool - according to AS.
The 34-year-old signed a new one year deal at Anfield in the summer, but has yet to feature for the Reds this season.
Caoimhin Kelleher is now serving in a backup capacity behind No.1 shot-stopper Alisson, with Adrian open to leaving the club in January amid reported interest from his former club Real Betis.
Trippier: I'd love to play in the Premier League again
Man Utd-linked defender could head back to England
Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier has admitted that he would "love to play in the Premier League again".
The 31-year-old, who previously played for Tottenham and Burnley, was strongly linked with Manchester United over the summer.
Trippier has told The Daily Mail of his desire to head back to England and get into coaching at the end of his career: "I would love to play in the Premier League again.
"Who knows, maybe further down the line I would like to be a manager."
Lazio set asking price for Liverpool-linked Milinkovic-Savic
Lazio have set their asking price for Liverpool-linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Reds have been tipped to try and bring in the 26-year-old next year, but the Italian giants won't let him go for less than £67 million ($92m).
Milinkovic-Savic has recorded three goals and two assists in eight Serie A outings for Lazio so far this term.
Barca target Sociedad star Isak
Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak as a transfer target - according to AS.
The Spanish giants are looking at the 22-year-old as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who is currently out of their price range.
Isak played alongside Haaland at Dortmund before joining Sociedad in the summer, but has yet to open his La Liga account for the Basque outfit.
Umtiti opens up on Barca situation
Samuel Umtiti: “I can tell you that I cried when I met the president. I love Barcelona and I don’t see myself elsewhere in any other club… but I've felt lonely”, he told @mundodeportivo. 🔴🔵 #FCB #FCBlive— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021
Alcivar signs with Charlotte FC
More about our 8th player @JordyAlcivar5! 👇 pic.twitter.com/BsR1lBjwUz— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) October 18, 2021
Man City set €80m Sterling price tag (Marca)
The club's demands may deter an approach from Barcelona
Manchester City have set an €80 million ($93m/£68m) price tag on Raheem Sterling, claims Marca, with that valuation possibly enough to deter an approach from Barcelona.
If a club makes an offer in that range, City would not hesitate to agree to a deal.
Jones takes over Trinidad & Tobago position
Kenwyne takes over as Women's Team head coach— TTFA (@TTFootballAssoc) October 18, 2021
The TTFA wishes to advise that former Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Men’s Team captain Kenwyne Jones has been appointed as Interim Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Teamhttps://t.co/LkXsIV1s42 pic.twitter.com/WAwDBo74Hg
Dembele over Mbappe? Ex-Barcelona president explains decision
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu blamed others at the club for choosing to sign Ousmane Dembele instead of Kylian Mbappe in 2017.
Bartomeu, who resigned in disgrace last year amid legal investigation, says the coaching staff recommended Dembele because the winger could do a better job of opening up the field.
Donovan withdraws from Salt Lake consideration
Landon Donovan has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Real Salt Lake managerial position, writes ESPN.
It's said to be a specific issue with RSL rather than a desire to stay at his post with the San Diego Loyal, who he currently coaches.
Rooney interested in Newcastle job (Chronicle Live)
The Derby County manager could be hired in January
Wayne Rooney would be interested in taking the Newcastle head coach job if Steve Bruce is fired, writes Chronicle Live.
He would need to step away from Derby County first - but that reportedly wouldn't be an insurmountable obstacle for him.
However, it is thought that Newcastle would want him as manager only on a short-term basis.
NWSL name interim CEO
Long-tenured sports executive Marla Messing has been named interim CEO of the NWSL.— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 18, 2021
Read more :