Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to offer Aubameyang improved deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 2019-20
Celtic braced for Edouard bids

2020-08-02T22:55:18Z

Neil Lennon expects Odsonne Edouard to be in demand after he started the new season with a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of Hamilton, though Celtic intend to do all they can to keep the forward. 

Everton and Leicester City are among the Premier League clubs to be linked with Edouard, who joined Celtic for a reported club-record fee of around £9 million in 2018 after a successful season-long loan. 

Arsenal are also believed to be monitoring the striker's progress as they consider potential replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose Emirates Stadium future remains uncertain.

Leeds lining up transfers for Premier League return

2020-08-02T22:40:21Z

Leeds United have been linked with a number of players as they prepare for life back in England's top-flight. 

The Sun, citing various reports, claims Marcelo Bielsa's side are interested in Emiliano Buendia, Emmanuel Dennis, Jonathan David, Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma. 

Real Madrid's Lewandowski offer revealed

2020-08-02T22:25:32Z

Real Madrid were a signature away from signing Robert Lewandowski in 2014, according to Onet Sport via Mundo Deportivo

The then free agent was offered a six-year deal by Real worth €8 million each season with a €10m signing bonus. 

Madrid pushed hard to sign Lewandowski but ultimately fell short with Bayern Munich having made a head start in their pursuit of the striker. 

Robert Lewandowski Real Madrid
Getty/Goal

Howe set for managerial break

2020-08-02T22:15:22Z

Outgoing Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe will take a break from the game after seeing the Cherries relegated from the Premier League. 

The Daily Mail claims Howe opted to step down and wasn't pushed out by Bournemouth, who were willing to back him in the Championship next season. 

Rather than jump back into management, Howe will now enjoy some time away from football to recharge. 

Arsenal readying new Aubameyang deal

2020-08-02T22:00:50Z

The Gabon international is in a powerful position

Arsenal are set to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a three-year contract extension worth £250,000-per-week, reports the Mirror

Aubameyang is entering the final year of his current deal and proved decisive for the Gunners on Saturday after scoring both goals in the club's FA Cup final win. 

The 31-year-old currently earns £180,000 a week and looks to be in a strong bargaining position at Arsenal with other clubs circling. 