Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd reduce asking price for Pogba

Willian says he would have "no problem" continuing to play for beyond July if the 2019-20 campaign is extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 31-year-old only has three-and-a-half months left to run on his existing deal at Stamford Bridge, and has yet to reach an agreement with the Blues over an extension.

Chelsea have already offered the international the chance to remain in west London until 2022, but he has admitted to holding out for an extra year on top of that.

Read the full story here on Goal!