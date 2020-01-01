Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City targeting Douglas Costa

Juve eyeing Jimenez and Milik
Juventus are looking to complement Cristiano Ronaldo in attack with the signing of either Wolves striker Raul Jimenez or Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik.
Tuttosport reports Juve chief Fabio Paratici wants to pick up one of the duo with current central striker Gonzalo Higuain nearing his 33rd birthday.
Roma's Edin Dzeko and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette are also options for the Old Lady, according to the Italian publication.
Gotze linked with Monaco move
Mario Gotze could join Niko Kovac at Monaco after the Croatian was appointed the new boss of the Ligue 1 club.
According to BILD, Gotze, who is available on a free transfer from Dortmund, is on the wishlist of Kovac in the principality.
The 28-year-old gradually fell out of favour at Signal Iduna Park over the last couple of seasons.
Guardiola wants Douglas Costa at Man City
Premier League side plot £45m bid
Pep Guardiola wants to reunite with his former Bayern protege Douglas Costa at Manchester City next season.
According to Tuttosport, the Juventus winger is being pursued by Guardiola and City with an offer of around £45 million ($57m) expected to be tabled.
The 29-year-old Brazil international spent three seasons at Bayern between 2015-18, with one of those campaigns under Guardiola.
Fringe Socceroo Duke looking to move overseas
Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke appears set to move overseas with a lack of interest from A-League clubs to keep the versatile attacker in Australia.
Duke told The Australian: "No one has reached out about wanting to keep me. I’ve been surprised that I haven’t had much interest in Australia. I have offers from Europe (Germany, Denmark, Belgium and Cyprus). In two or three weeks I think we could see a decision."
The 29-year-old returned to the A-League with the Wanderers in January 2019, after beginning his career with Central Coast Mariners in 2010.
Duke came off the bench for the Socceroos in their last match - a 1-0 win against Jordan in November 2019.
Belgian club interested in Wellington talent
Belgian First Division side Sint-Truiden are looking at a possible deal for Wellington Phoenix defender Liberato Cacace.
The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the A-League's finest left-backs and Sint-Truiden, who are managed by former Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat, could look to bring the teenager to Europe, according to Voetbal Belgie.