Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Trippier & Aarons still on Man Utd's radar

Arsenal are going nowhere with deals such as the one that took Willian to Emirates Stadium, says Tony Adams, with the Gunners urged to favour home-grown stars over experienced additions with questionable commitment.

Adams remains baffled as to why a deal was done for the former Chelsea winger and told Stadium Astro: "Why have you brought him into the squad? If you have got him just to make up the numbers because he has got a bit of experience, where are you going with that?

"I have cried out about the recruitment on more than one occasion. Edu is very inexperienced and they were heavily reliant on agents to get players into the club. All of a sudden you have got Willian, Cedric, all the same agent.

"We have got so many kids coming through, don’t buy these players!"

Check out the full story on Goal!