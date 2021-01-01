Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to move for €80m Chelsea target Kounde

Inter to open Brozovic talks after Lautaro agreement
Inter are ready to enter contract talks with Marcelo Brozovic after coming to an agreement with Lautaro Martinez.
The Serie A side will announce the striker’s extension later this week, says Calciomercato, and he is just the first of many they hope to sign to new deals.
Brozovic’s current contract expires at the end of the season but the club are determined to keep him.
Monaco and Nice eye Clauss
Monaco and Nice are interested in signing Jonathan Clauss from Lens, Foot Mercato reports.
The right-back has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and the race to sign him is heating up.
Barca to sell Busquets to sign Kessie
Barcelona will sell Sergio Busquets to make room for Franck Kessie, according to El Nacional.
The Spanish side are preparing a contract for Kessie, whose deal at Milan expires at the end of the season.
Barca will have to offload a midfielder before they can bring Kessie in, however, and have declared Busquets the one they are willing to sacrifice.
Fenerbahce plot January bid for Kolasinac
Fenerbahce are lining up an offer for Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac, according to Yeni Asir.
The Turkish side have long been after the 28-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season, but they hope to finally land him in January.
Man Utd to move for Sevilla star Kounde (Fichajes)
Chelsea wanted to sign centre-back in summer window
Manchester United are in contention to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to Fichajes.
The centre-back was pursued by Chelsea in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League side could not match Sevilla's asking price.
United could swoop in with an offer, but Sevilla will not let him leave unless a team triggers his €80 million (£68m/$95m) release clause.