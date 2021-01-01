Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leno set for Arsenal exit

Tudor unveiled as new Verona coach
Mazzarri set for Cagliari job
Patrick Weah given loan move
Chikukwa set for Watford
Former Leeds United trainee Jimiel Chikukwa is set to join Watford, according to Football Insider.
The 18-year-old was released from Elland Road over the summer and has since impressed on trial with the Hornets.
Cardona wants to stay at Boca
Colombia international Edwin Cardona is keen to stay at Boca despite being frozen out of the first team, his agent assured to TyC Sports.
Cardona's loan spell at the club ends in December, with the club reluctant to pay his $5 million purchase option, but Lucas Jaramillo stated: "he wants to continue in Boca."
Wilshere responds to Arteta's Arsenal offer
Jack Wilshere is planning to hold talks with Arsenal after seeing Mikel Arteta state that the "doors are always open" for a familiar face at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners boss offered that olive branch to his former team-mate last week after seeing the midfielder, who has 34 England caps to his name, fail to find a new club.
Wilshere has been a free agent since reaching the end of his contract at Bournemouth over the summer, with Arsenal happy to let him train with them as he searches for another opportunity.
Leicester's Tielemans leaves door open for future transfer
New contract proposal on the table for months… but also many clubs interested for June 2022.
Cagliari sack head coach Semplici
Romero is still of interest to Barca
Barcelona will not be ending their interest in Argentina international defender Cristian Romero, claims Fichajes.
The South American is now at Tottenham, having joined them from Atalanta, but La Liga giants still see him as a long-term option to fill a centre-half berth at Camp Nou.
Chelsea keeping tabs on Inter defenders
Chelsea efforts to bring in another centre-half have led them down a familiar path, reports SportMediaset.
Having lured Romelu Lukaku away from Inter during the summer window, Nerazzurri defenders Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni are now said to be on the Blues' radar.
Barca determined to land Olmo
El Chiringuito reports that Barcelona are determined to push through a deal for Dani Olmo.
The Catalan giants allowed a Spain international to slip their net in 2014, but want to bring him back from RB Leipzig during one of the windows in 2022.
Man Utd made no move for Koulibaly
Manchester United made no efforts to prise Kalidou Koulibaly away from Napoli in the last transfer window, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Senegalese star in the past, but they landed Raphael Varane over the summer and entered into no talks with those in Naples despite seeing the asking price for a commanding 30-year-old dropped.
Juve & Milan interested in Isco
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is the subject of interest from both Juventus and Milan - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 29-year-old's current contract at Santiago Bernabeu is due to expire next summer, and he will be free to negotiate a potential transfer with any potential suitors in January.
Juve and Milan would both like to sign Isco on a free, but the Spaniard has made a bright start to the season at Real under returning head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Spurs to return for Nandez in January
Tottenham are planning to return for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nández in January - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Spurs tried and failed to sign the 25-year-old in the summer window, with the Italian club refusing to budge on their €25 million (£21m/$30m) valuation.
However, Cagliari are open to selling Nandez to Tottenham in the new year and both clubs are confident of reaching a compromise.
Hellas Verona part ways with Di Franceso
Wijnaldum: I didn't feel Liverpool wanted to keep me
Georginio Wijnaldum says that a lack of faith from Liverpool officials led to his departure from Anfield, as he has claimed that they "did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me".
Liverpool paid £23 million ($32m) to bring Winaldum to Merseyside from Newcastle in the summer of 2016, and he went on to establish himself as one of the most influential members of Jurgen Klopp's squad.
The Dutchman helped the Reds win a sixth European Cup and first league title in 30 years, but wasn't given a contract extension beyond the 2020-21 campaign and ended up joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in June.
West Ham want £100m for Rice
Football.london claims that West Ham will demand at least £100 million ($139m) from any deal involving Declan Rice.
Manchester United and Chelsea continue to be linked with the England international midfielder, but the Hammers are reluctant sellers and intend to demand a big fee.
Real prepared to part with Mendy
Real Madrid are willing to sanction the sale of Ferland Mendy during the winter transfer window, reports Fichajes.
The France international left-back has been struggling with injuries and will be allowed to move on if a suitable offer is tabled in January.
Arsenal make new forward a top priority
Arsenal will make the addition of another attacker their top priority in the January transfer window, claims football.london.
The Gunners have bolstered their ranks at the back and in midfield, meaning that attention can now turn to bringing in a goalscorer.
Barcelona remain interested in Laporte
Barcelona are, according to Fichajes, still interested in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte.
The Spain international saw a move to Camp Nou speculated on over the summer, but he has come back into favour with Pep Guardiola at the start of the current campaign.
Inter targets Gosens
Inter have identified Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A champions are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Ivan Perisic, who is due to become a free agent next summer.
Gosens is tied to Atalanta until 2023, but could be open to negotiating with Inter at the end of the season
Tuanzebe wants permanent Villa move
Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe wants to join Aston Villa on a permanent deal, according to The Sun.
The 23-year-old is currently taking in his third loan spell at Villa Park, and the Lions have the option to sign him outright next summer.
Tuanzebe is open to the move after falling down the squad pecking order at United.
Atletico planning January firesale
Atletico Madrid are planning a firesale in the January transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
Diego Simeone is eager to trim own his squad before the second half of the season gets into full swing.
Hector Herrera, Ivan Saponjic and Sime Vrsaljko could all be offloaded when the transfer market reopens.
No mid-season move for Lyon's Aouar
Houssem Aouar will not exit Lyon mid-season, with the France international to see out the season in Ligue 1 despite interest from Arsenal, says Todo Fichajes.
The 23-year-old has been a target of the Gunners in recent months, but no move came together for a Premier League switch during the summer.
It will not happen during the winter either, with the midfielder now set to remain at least until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Chelsea prepare Mount extension offer
Chelsea are set to begin talks with Mason Mount over a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, per 90min.
The England international, a cornerstone of both his club's Champions League success last term and the Three Lions' silver-medal campaign at Euro 2020, is one of the Blues' most valued performers.
Now, Thomas Tuchel is hoping to tie him down to a fresh deal that would stretch towards the middle of the decade and double his wages.
Leno set for Arsenal exit? (Daily Mail)
Goalkeeper dropped in pecking order
Bernd Leno could be set for the exit door at Arsenal, with Aaron Ramsdale set to become the Gunners' de-facto number one going forward, says the Daily Mail.
The Germany international lost his place to the newly-signed England shotstopper against Norwich last weekend for Mikel Arteta's first win of the new term.
Now he faces a potential campaign on the sidelines, and could well move on to new pastures in search of regular minutes sooner rather than later.
Atletico could sell Lemar
Thomas Lemar could be sold next summer to help raise further transfer funds at Atletico Madrid following Antoine Griezmann's return, says Todo Fichajes.
The homecoming for the France international from Barcelona has left Diego Simeone with plenty of options to choose from.
But with several other players essential to the manager's plans, Lemar could find himself as a bargaining chip in the next transfer window if he is not able to force his way into consideration regularly.
Tchouameni catches Serie A trio interest
Aurelien Tchouameni looks set to be the subject of a three-way bidding war from a host of Serie A sides, says Fichajes.
The Monaco and France international is on the radar of Juventus, Inter and Milan.
Ligue 1's reigning Young Player of the Year made his senior international debut earlier this year.