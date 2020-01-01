Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool star Mane over transfer

Juventus consider Ronaldo contract extension
The Portugal star's current deal runs through 2022
Juventus want to extend Cristiano Ronaldo's contract until 2023, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Ronaldo's current deal in Turin runs through the 2021-22 season, and the Portugal star has been a hit so far with 31 Serie A goals in a season and a half with the club.
Ronaldo will turn 38 in the 2022-23 season.
Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool star Mane
The Blancos are looking for a big-name forward this summer
Real Madrid have made contact with representatives of Liverpool star Sadio Mane over a transfer, according to Le10Sport.
With Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez likely to leave Madrid in the coming months, the La Liga giants are looking to sign a big-name forward in the transfer market this summer.
Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has reportedly already spoken to Mane directly to inform the Senegal star of his desire to bring him to the Bernabeu.
LA Galaxy sign Katai from Chicago
The LA Galaxy have announced the signing of midfielder Aleksandar Katai, who last played for the Chicago Fire.
Katai, 28, made 62 appearances while scoring 18 goals and adding 12 assists during two seasons with the Fire.
Prior to his move to MLS, Katai played in Spain for Alaves, in Greece with Olympiacos and in his native Serbia for Red Star Belgrade among other clubs.
Atletico eye Velez star Almada
Atletico Madrid are looking to move for Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada, claims AS.
Diego Simeone's side are still looking to replace Rodri in the centre of the park, with Marcos Llorente and Hector Herrera failing to make the position theirs.
Almada, 18, is considered a major part of Argentina's future and is believed to be excited at the chance to work under his countryman Simeone.
Traore would accept Madrid move despite Barca past
Wolves star Adama Traore has admitted he would have no issue forgoing his ties to Barcelona if the chance to move to Real Madrid arose.
Traore developed in La Masia before making his Barca debut at 17, but eventually left to join Aston Villa before subsequent moves to Middlesbrough and Wolves.
With the 23-year-old in the midst of a career-best season, a move back to La Liga has been mooted.
Man City ready to swoop for Abraham
The striker's contract negotiations with Chelsea have stalled
Manchester City are ready to make a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, reports Le10Sport.
City have reached out to Abraham after the England international's negotiations with Chelsea over a new contract stalled over wage demands.
Abraham's current deal at Stamford Bridge runs through the 2021-22 season.