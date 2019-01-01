Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus offer Dybala for Pogba

Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos has become ’s latest signing of the summer after making a €15 million switch (£13m/$17m) from .

The 24-year old left-sided player has signed a five-year contract at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium after passing a medical on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite reported interest from and , Ocampos becomes Sevilla’s sixth signing of the summer as they seek to improve on their sxith place finish in last season.

Read the full story right here on Goal!