Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur 2019-20
Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

2021-08-31T23:39:18Z

Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid after the Rojiblancos completed a season-long loan move for the Barcelona forward with a mandatory €40 million (£34m/$47m) option to buy.

The France international has sealed a surprise homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano two years on from an acrimonious exit in one of the final twists to a dramatic summer transfer window.

Sporting CP add attacking midfielder Sarabia

2021-08-31T23:10:00Z

Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

2021-08-31T22:18:34Z

The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline

Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.

Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.

Celtic secure Jota loan

2021-08-31T21:50:52Z