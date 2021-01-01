Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla give Chelsea ultimatum over Kounde

Chelsea told to meet Kounde's €80m release clause (AS)
Blues given ultimatum over defender
Chelsea have been told they may have to meet Jules Kounde's €80 million (£68/$94m) release clause if they fail to submit a suitable offer for the France defender on Monday, AS reports.
Sevilla want around €60-70m for the player, but if such a bid does not arrive in time, the Blues will be forced to pay full price.
Montella heading to Turkey?
Former Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Montella could be off to Turkey.
Fanatik reports that Adana Demirspor have launched a bid for the out-of-work Italian.
Man Utd unlikely to make Trippier move (MEN)
Red Devils' transfer business over?
Manchester United are unlikely to move for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier before the close of the summer transfer window.
The Manchester Evening News reports that the club are not seeking to offload Diogo Dalot, and therefore a move for the England star is highly improbable.
Birmingham open up Deeney talks
Watford captain Troy Deeney could be on the move to Championship side Birmingham, The Athletic reports.
Deeney is a Blues fans and could be open to a move due to the competition he faces with the Hornets.
Amad loan off because of injury issues
Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo's proposed loan to Feyenoord has been called off.
Speaking to AD, technical director Frank Arnesen said: "He got injured, it's cancelled. Too bad, everything was done. I've talked a lot with the people at Manchester United, but it's more sensible to let him recover at that club.
"It may be a while before he comes back."
Messi makes his PSG bow
Lionel Messi made his first appearance for PSG since arriving on a free transfer from Barcelona on Sunday.