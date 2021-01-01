DC United take second look at Najar
D.C. United are deciding whether to offer Andy Najar a trial at the club, reports the Washington Post.
Najar, 28, was MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010 with United but his career has since stalled after a fine spell in Belgium.
The Honduran was not offered a new contract by LAFC at the end of the 2020 season.
Liverpool exploited Celtic blunder to sign Davies
Liverpool's successful pursuit of Ben Davies was aided by a contract blunder committed by Celtic, reports the Mirror.
The Bhoys were also interested in the ex-Preston defender, but Davies was wary of a contract clause which required him to be injury-free when reporting for first-team duty.
Ramos draws closer to Real Madrid exit (Marca)
The injured defender is out of contract in June
Sergio Ramos' knee injury could spell the end of his illustrious Real Madrid career, reports Marca.
The defender, who is out of contract in June, will undergo an operation on the joint and will only recover in time for the end of the season.
The blow jeopardises talks over a new deal, which have made little progress to date.
Shawcross in talks with Inter Miami
Stoke City veteran Ryan Shawcross has opened negotiations regarding a potential move to Inter Miami, reports the Daily Mail.
The defender has spent 13 years at his current club, appearing more than 450 times for the Potters.
Pochettino weighs in on Messi dispute between Barca & PSG
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino attempted to calm the storm between his club and Barcelona over the future of Lionel Messi.
Barca have been irritated in recent weeks by remarks from their upcoming Champions League rivals regarding their star, who could leave for Parc des Princes at the end of the season.
Atlanta Utd's Escobar heading to Newell's Old Boys
I'm told that the deal sending Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar to Newell's Old Boys is done. It's a one-year loan with a buy option.— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) February 6, 2021
Escobar has OK'd the move. He'll compete for three trophies, including the Copa Sudamericana.